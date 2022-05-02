Bob Krueger remembered beyond posts, politics

Accolades are pouring in from across the country and around the world for a statesman, diplomat, academic, author and perhaps above all else a humble family man from New Braunfels who sought to protect the downtrodden and improve lives everywhere he touched them — from here to Africa and beyond.
Former U.S. Ambassador and Senator Robert Charles Krueger passed away at home in New Braunfels Saturday morning with his wife Kathleen at his side.
This city’s favorite political son, Krueger, 86, was known to all by his informal name Bob and for his humility, capacity for hard work and an inclusive outlook borne of a time when participants in the political arena prided themselves on their fellowship and ability to work across the aisle with colleagues of any party.
Bob was the son of the late Arlon and Faye Krueger of New Braunfels.
Survivors include Kathleen Tobin Krueger, wife of 39 years; daughters Mariana, 33, of Austin; Sarah, 32, with husband Will Robinson and 4-month-old son Brooks of Durham, N.C.; son Christian, 26 and fiancée Marion Lewis of Austin; sister Arlene Krueger Seales of New Braunfels and niece Pam Seales Mayes of Katy; and many Tobin family in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The family reports cause of death as congestive heart failure.
A public memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Oakwood Baptist Church on Loop 337 in New Braunfels. A private burial will be conducted later. Lux Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Krueger’s widow has noted her husband’s life of service to his community, state, country and the world and has said he has led a full and rich life made richer by the people he lived and worked amongst here in New Braunfels and elsewhere.
“Bob was a powerful presence in my life for over four decades,” she said Monday. “Our world will be very different without him. We will miss him greatly."
Mariana Krueger amplified her mother's remarks in a statement released on behalf of the Krueger siblings.
"Dad's career and accolades were impressive and deserved, but what truly made him a remarkable man was his innate goodness, his generosity his patience, his deep spirituality — his love for us," Mariana said. "We are forever grateful for his example, grateful to have been children to a devoted father beyond compare. He loved and loves us absolutely and unconditionally, and we love him."
Moral compass
Without Bob Krueger the world would be different, and perhaps no place more so than in East Central Africa, where Krueger, his wife at his side, held diplomatic postings in Burundi, Botswana and at-large on behalf of the administration of President Bill Clinton.
Retired Ambassador Scott DeLisi served as Krueger’s deputy in Botswana as well as ambassador to Eritrea, Nepal and Uganda during his career with the U.S. Department of State.
“Working with Bob was one of the singular honors of my career,” DeLisi said. “I’m sure he was a fantastic senator and legislator, but I know he was a great diplomat. He had the most finely tuned moral compass of any man I ever served with in public life, and he was so decent and down to Earth.”
It’s often been said that behind every great man, there’s a great woman, but that’s not exactly the case with Bob Krueger, DeLisi said.
“Bob and Kathleen were both leaders, they worked in partnership, and Bob very much knew the importance of Kathleen’s role in that partnership,” DeLisi said. “They were great role models — Bob and Kathleen both — for our younger officers and my wife and I, particularly when it came to how you took care of your people.”
When DeLisi applied to his posting with the Kruegers in Botswana, he said the process of awarding the job was unique in his professional experience.
“Bob didn’t care whether I wrote a good application letter or someone wrote one for me,” DeLisi recalled Monday. “He wanted to know how I would treat people. Titles didn’t mean much to Bob. It was who you were and how you treated others that mattered. When he was trying to make the decision of who would be his deputy, the real question for him wasn’t whether I’d be a good fit with him, but how I treated people. I learned a lot from Bob.”
Krueger, DeLisi said, was a tremendous and inspiring storyteller.
“That’s important because diplomats are storytellers,” DeLisi said. “We’re telling stories of our values and of our visions, and Bob had plenty of both.”
And his family was most important to Krueger of all, DeLisi said.
“We’d sit and we’d talk and invariably the conversations came to Kathleen and the kids because family was just so tremendously important to him,” DeLisi said. “You could feel that love and that desire to build a future for them. Bob was a tremendous, impressive human being.”
Top-shelf intellect
And that’s just how local psychiatrist Dr. Mark Burns saw his friend of two decades. Burns said he and Krueger met through their sons and had a mutual tie in their degrees from Duke University.
Krueger, he said, had a top-shelf intellect that included a fierce ability to learn and a sense of empathy, understanding and humanity that comprised a package seen in only a few very special people. Krueger and Burns shared a great admiration for Abraham Lincoln, the physician said, who he believes exhibited qualities very similar to those of the New Braunfels native, statesman and diplomat.
“Bob’s heart overflowed with humility, kindness and love,” Burns said. “He possessed a brilliant, all-encompassing mind characterized by an almost child-like wonderment and thirst for knowledge. He sought not only to understand the world, but each individual he encountered in it.”
Krueger came from a place, a time and a family that blessed him with a dedicated, disciplined work ethic without peer, Burns said.
“Bob earned one of his advanced degrees from Oxford University in only one year, something he was told could not be done,” Burns said. “He had an empathic soul enlivened by moral courage and permeated in equal measure with grace, compassion and dignity. He exposed the genocide in Burundi and did all within his power to protect and comfort those who experienced unimaginable suffering.”
History and education
Born in New Braunfels on Sept. 19, 1935, Krueger was a renaissance man and product of local schools who had a lifelong career of learning and academics and is a published author. He graduated Southern Methodist University with a bachelor’s degree, received his M.A. at Duke University in Durham, N.C., in 1958; a master’s of literature and doctorate degree at Merton College of Oxford University in England in 1961-64; a doctorate of literature at St. Thomas University in Houston in 1977; and a doctorate in public service from Lycoming College in Williamsport, Penn., in 2003.
Krueger was associate professor of English, Vice Provost and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Duke University through 1973; professor of business and government affairs at the University of Texas at Austin in 1985-96; professor of public affairs at Rice University, Houston,1986-88; visiting research fellow, Merton College of Oxford University, 2000; and distinguished visiting professor, Texas State University-San Marcos and the University of Texas at Austin from 2002-2005.
Around and during stints maintaining careers as a college professor, public servant, consultant and local, state and nationally renowned Democrat, Krueger engaged in business around New Braunfels where he became board chairman of its one-time largest employer, Comal Hosiery Mills.
He was a Texas Railroad Commissioner from 1991-93 and appointed chairman of that body, which regulates the state’s oil and natural gas industries, as well as two-term U.S. Congressman, 1975-79.
In 1979, he was named Ambassador at Large and Coordinator for Mexican Affairs, a post he served in through 1981, by President Jimmy Carter.
In January 1993, Krueger was appointed Democrat U.S. Senator to fill the unfinished term of Lloyd Bentsen, who had resigned to accept appointment in President Bill Clinton’s cabinet as Secretary of the Treasury. Krueger served through June, 1993 when he was unsuccessful in a run to fill out the remainder of Bentsen’s term against Republican Kay Bailey Hutchison. In this capacity, Krueger is the most recent Texas Democrat to serve in the U.S. Senate.
Clinton appointed Krueger as ambassador to Burundi in 1994, a country embroiled in civil war and genocide — a post where Krueger’s family originally was not allowed to join him because of the danger. Krueger held this post until 1996 after his convoy was attacked near the Zaire border by unidentified AK-47-wielding Burundian Army gunmen.
Krueger had been outspoken about atrocities the army had committed against the country’s civilian population, and had seen evidence of hundreds of killings on a fact-finding mission in the mountains near Zaire.
Later, Krueger would downplay the danger to himself, commenting that civilians representing the United States overseas, just like members of the U.S. armed forces, are often at risk, “especially when new, fragile governments are just being formed.”
Krueger was evacuated from the scene of the evening ambush by a United Nations helicopter. One Organization of African Unity military observer was killed alongside another member of Krueger’s party, and several other people were injured in the action.
But the State Department did not take the incident lightly and ordered Krueger back to the United States. And Krueger’s service in Africa was not over.
From 1996-99, Krueger served as Ambassador to Botswana and as special representative of the U.S. Secretary of State to the 14 countries of the Southern African Development Community, a post he held from 1998-2000.
He and his wife would co-author a book on the Burundi genocide, called “From Bloodshed to Hope in Burundi: Our Embassy Years During Genocide.”
For the rest of his life, Krueger never passed up an opportunity to raise the issues of strife and genocide in Africa and around the world.
With the help of the Kruegers, John Rusuriye and his family came from Burundi to New Braunfels to live nearby. Oakwood Baptist Church members helped combine two homes into a single, five-bedroom residence to accommodate the family just down from the Krueger home near the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers.
Rusuriye says Krueger saved so many lives and gave such hope to those in Burundi that decades later, he is still remembered.
Efforts continue
During Krueger’s declining years, his wife, a former New Braunfels Mayor Pro Tem and public servant and prolific local volunteer in her own right, has continued to carry the torches of justice and freedom on her husband’s behalf and for the victims of genocide.
Paul Rusesabagina, hero of the movie “Hotel Rwanda,” saved more than 1,200 lives by hiding people away in his hotel during the 1994 genocide. He moved to this area because it was close to his friends, the Kruegers, and to continue his work for civil rights in exile.
In 2020, he was tricked on a chartered flight from Dubai into landing in Rwanda, kidnapped and thrown in prison, where he has been held for more than 600 days, tortured and convicted on trumped-up terrorism charges in what is widely considered to be a sham trial on behalf of President Paul Kagame, a dictator well known for torturing and killing his opposition.
Rusesabagina has been a vocal critic of Kagame, and the arrest came in the wake of his calls for change in Rwanda and his support for people affiliated with a rebel group accused of perpetrating violence.
Since the morning his captivity was announced, Kathleen Krueger has been a leader of a worldwide crusade to secure his release.
What Krueger said began as a small group the first morning it was realized he was being held has grown into a global effort including members of Amnesty International, the United Nations, members of the U.S. Congress and Senate, the European Union and British parliaments along with cultural icons including U.S. actors and others.
“With Paul’s family and a close circle of his friends, we are working diligently to free him and bring him home to his family in San Antonio,” Krueger said.
And Bob Krueger, a humble statesman, diplomat, academic and family man who resisted evil wherever he found it and sometimes at great personal risk, would be happy for that.
Krueger’s Oxford friend, Joe McDonald, has been contacting colleagues who knew Krueger in the wake of his passing and receiving expressions of deep warmth and condolence, he told Burns in a letter shared with the newspaper.
“At a similar point in another very fine man’s life and death, Bob would have been quoting his beloved Shakespeare and I do the same now about him and in his honoured memory,” McDonald wrote.
“His life was gentle and the elements in him so mixed that Nature might stand up
And say to all the world, ‘THIS WAS A MAN!’”
“I shall not look upon his like again.”
