New Braunfels City Council members on Monday approved an Economic Development Corporation expenditure recommendation of up to $550,000 to pickle and jalapeno provider Texas Tito’s for a business retention and expansion project.
Texas Tito’s, a New Braunfels-based company that produces pre-packaged acidified vegetables sold to wholesalers and consumers via its website, requested the economic development incentive to offset the construction cost of a new waterline that would serve a proposed new 26,000 square foot facility on a 10-acre site on River Road, with room for further expansion.
Life safety and code requirements at the new site require fire suppression systems and hydrants, which calls for installing a new 12-inch waterline to serve the site where a four-inch water line now exists.
“They have looked for an expansion project for a year that I know of,” Jeff Jewell, the city’s economic and community development director, told council members. “They started designing a new facility that at last estimates put the construction of the facility of just under $5 million.”
The proposed terms of the incentive agreement require Texas Tito’s to acquire the property and construct their new facility with a taxable assessed value of at least $3 million by Jan. 1, 2023, to be maintained through 2027 and commence operations no later than June 30, 2023.
Under the agreement, the company must also meet employment and payroll targets.
According to Jewell, the proposed project would provide an estimated net financial benefit to the city of $425,129 over the next 10 years.
The NBEDC can demand payment if the company falls short of hiring, payroll or investment performance thresholds. The agreement indicates a payback period of about 12 years.
In addition to vegetables, the company produces about 2 million pounds of summer sausage annually through a contract manufacturer in the Midwest.
New fire chief sworn in
Council members confirmed the appointment of Ruy Lozano as the city’s new fire chief.
Following the confirmation vote, Lozano, accompanied by his wife Karan, his grandson Jaxson and other family members and mentors, took the oath of office, administered by Municipal Court Judge Rose Zamora.
Firefighters from across the city attended the swearing-in ceremony and the New Braunfels Firefighters Fifes and Drums performed.
“I assume this position with a servant mindset,” Lozano told the Herald-Zeitung after the swearing-in ceremony. “I am so honored with the reception of the men and women of the New Braunfels Fire Department. I want to thank City Manager Rober Camareno for his leadership, and I hope to add value while preserving New Braunfels as the national treasure that it is.”
Lozano has 25 years of experience in a large metropolitan fire department and has served the department in a variety of ways, including public relations and budget management.
He has spent his career with the Houston Fire Department beginning in 1996 and was serving as an assistant fire chief before the New Braunfels appointment.
Lozano holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications, a Master of Business Administration degree, and is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He is also a Texas Commission on Fire Protection Master Firefighter and Fire Instructor and is a Center of Public Safety Excellence Peer Assessor.
In other action, council members approved the first reading of an ordinance appointing the initial membership of the New Braunfels Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 3 Board.
Members appointed Nathan Manlove, Chad Nolte, Atanacio Campos and William Turner to terms ending May 31, 2024; and April Ryan, Timothy John Cronin, and Chris Snider to terms ending May 31, 2023.
Council members then appointed Campos to serve as chair until Dec. 31, 2022.
The board’s task is to make recommendations to the City Council concerning the zone’s administration, management, and operation, encompassing downtown New Braunfels.
TIRZ No. 3, also known as the Downtown TIRZ, will capture 85% of the ad valorem tax increment within its boundaries and then use those funds to reinvest in the downtown area.
Also, in other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
• Approved an $810,128 purchase with Twin State Trucks, Inc./dba Pliler International and Rush Truck Centers of Ohio for four ambulance chassis and box remounts for the New Braunfels Fire Department.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment adjusting fees for services provided by the New Braunfels Fire Department Emergency Medical Services Division.
• Postponed until May 23 a resolution consenting to the creation of the Flying W Municipal Utility District within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Comal County, consisting of about 362 acres situated on the west side of Farm-to-Market 1102, north of Havenwood at Hunters Crossing Subdivision, across from the intersection of Watson Lane West, and authorized the city manager to approve a development agreement between with Aguilas Robles, LLC and MJD Endeavors.
• Approved a request to install a “No U-turn” sign at West County Line Road and Chartwell Entry.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment establishing a no parking zone on Divine Way at South Walnut Ave.
• Approved a resolution pledging that the city will comply with the grant requirements of the Texas Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of the New Braunfels National Airport North Ramp.
• Approved a $50,700 contract with CourTex Construction Inc. to purchase and install an outdoor sports court for basketball and pickleball at Timmerman Park.
• Approved a $194,147 purchase with Caldwell Country Chevrolet and Silsbee Ford for five light-duty vehicles for the Police and Fire departments and $95,000 in auxiliary purchases for upfitting of vehicles.
• Approved a $207,645 purchase from East Texas Mack Sales, LLC for a heavy equipment grapple truck for the Solid Waste Division.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a residential structure in the “C-1” Local Business District at 534 Nowotny Lane.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a residential structure in the C-3 Commercial District addressed at 240 W. Merriweather Street.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a duplex in the “R-3” Multifamily District at 1123 West Coll Street.
