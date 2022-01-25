In the wake of the February winter storm that resulted in rotating outages for thousands of New Braunfels residents and water infrastructure damage, New Braunfels Utilities outlined its processes in preparation for the next adverse weather event during a conference on Thursday.
NBU is developing an emergency preparedness plan in response to Senate Bill 3, enacted by the Texas Legislature during its last session after the winter storm that affected the entire state, to promote preparation for and prevent weather emergencies and power outages.
The statute outlines how utility providers must respond to extended power outages during adverse winter weather events, according to Michael Short, NBU’s director of water services.
The law required NBU to submit a list of water facilities identified as critical to its electric providers and the Public Utility Commission of Texas by Nov. 1, 2021.
“Within that list, we had to show the amount of power that each one of those facilities would use,” Short said.
NBU has complied with the statute and submitted the list.
It also requires the utility to submit a compliant emergency preparedness plan to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality by March 1 that shows how NBU can maintain operations at 20 pounds per square inch during a power outage that lasts longer than 24 hours after a natural disaster.
“It’s a very difficult task for our system, but we have 12 pressure zones, and during the (February) event, it wasn’t so much the power outages — we were able to overcome that — it was the significant demand that was on our system after the event,” Short said.
The statute requires NBU to implement the plan by July 1. However, Short said full plan implementation by that date “will be a difficult task” given the long lead times needed for equipment.
“The difficulty with that emergency preparedness plan is that we found that we have about 14 different locations that are going to require power generation,” he said. “There are two ways that this can be handled: we can either contract those generators out and bring them onsite during the event, or we can put that equipment permanently in place.”
Short said the utility is working with TECQ to find alternatives for that implementation date.
NBU Electric submitted the required winter weather readiness report to the Public Utility Commission last month, confirming compliance with winter weather preparation of transmission facilities.
To further minimize the impact of future winter storms on its water systems, Short said NBU crews had installed thermal coverings at several exposed valves, replaced backup batteries or supplied new UPS (uninterruptible power supply ) systems or purchased small generators where needed to reduce potential communication failures.
In addition, crews have installed heat lamps to provide some radiant heat on exposed level transducers and upgraded breakers at different sites to accommodate portable heaters.
NBU has also insulated exposed piping to sensors and air relief valves at various sites and stockpiled winterization materials, including insulation, blankets and heat trace products for use at various sites if needed.
NBU will also maintain additional pressure transducers, air relief valves, chemical pump heads, chlorinators and pump tubing.
On the electric side, NBU has completed its electric services annual review and updated the emergency operations plan annexes. Additional annexes and updates are being created based on tabletop exercises and scenarios. The utility has also established minimum inventory levels for critical equipment.
NBU also updated its communications plan to ensure the utility is ahead of any potential storms and communicate with customers using energy emergency alerts.
A result of the storm, NBU was exposed to about $93.7 million in power costs for February, compared with NBU’s budgeted costs of $88.5 million for the entire fiscal year.
Utilities across the state were exposed to prices at the state’s grid operator’s cap of $9,000 per megawatt-hour.
The cost is ordinarily around $30 per megawatt. The Public Utilities Commission has lowered the price cap from $9,000 to $5,000.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing about 90% of the state’s electric load.
NBU’s CEO Ian Taylor said that none of the debt incurred during the February winter storm would be passed on to customers, as the utility used its financial reserves and took out short-term debt to fund most of those costs. While other utilities went bankrupt or will take years to pay the expense, Taylor added that storm costs should be paid off sometime between March and May.
Rebekah Crouch, NBU’s power supply manager, said that a recently released ERCOT historical weather report found that February’s winter storm was the most extreme weather event in the state’s history in the combination of temperature, moisture, length and geographic scope.
“It wasn’t the coldest,” Crouch said. “It wasn’t the longest, but with all of those factors contributing, it was the most extreme storm that we’ve had.”
Continuing to cite the ERCOT report, Crouch added that February’s winter storm was more extreme for the winter than what the hot and drought-plagued summer of 2011 was for summer.
She also cited a University of Texas Energy Institute report indicating that weather-related outages affected all generation resources.
“In ERCOT, the supply resources are nuclear, coal, natural gas, wind, solar — across the generation fleet, everyone was impacted in one way or another,” she said.
Crouch also said, according to a joint Federal Electric Reliability Council/North American Reliability Council report, that “there were supply failures on the natural gas side.”
Natural gas represents about 50% of ERCOT’s generation capacity, she said.
