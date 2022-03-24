Bulky Goods Day, a free service offered to New Braunfels residents once a quarter, is slated for Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Residents can drop off items at the following city-operated sites:
•City Municipal Building, 424 S. Castell Ave.
•Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Drive
•City Hall, 550 Landa St.
•Walnut Springs Elementary School, 1900 S. Walnut Ave.
The last vehicle in line at 11 a.m. will be the last one assisted.
All locations require residents to bring a current New Braunfels Utilities/Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative bill and a valid state-issued photo ID to participate.
Participants can bring a maximum of five oversized, non-metal items and up to four whole passenger car tires without rims at city sites.
Each household is allowed one load per event. No trailers will be allowed at city sites.
Items accepted at city-operated sites include non-metal items that are larger in weight or dimension than allowable in a curbside trash cart.
Examples of items that often meet that criteria include furniture items, such as mattresses, chairs, couches, bed frames, bookcases, and tables, as well as kiddie pools, storage bins and high-volume ice chests.
Metal items and materials generated from construction, demolition and remodeling debris are not accepted at city-operated sites. Prohibited items include appliances, green waste (leaves, branches and twigs), bagged or commercial garbage, lumber, tile, carpeting, drywall, flooring, pallets, electronics, and hazardous waste.
Blown-out, partial, motorcycle, ATV, and lawn mower tires are also prohibited.
Residents can also utilize Mesquite Creek Landfill at 1700 Kohlenberg Lane.
At the landfill, which is operated by Waste Management, all vehicle occupants must wear a safety vest, no tires or appliances are accepted and all trailers must go to the landfill and must be covered with a tarp.
Scrap metal is accepted year-round at the City Recycle Center. For hours and details, visit www.nbtexas.org/recyclecenter.
For additional information about Mesquite Creek Landfill, call 830-625-7894.
For items that are not accepted at a bulky goods drop-off site or for residents who are unable to transport to a site, the city offers curbside bulk pick-up appointments.
For fees and service availability, contact the city’s Solid Waste and Recycling Division at 830-221-4040.
For more information on the bulky goods drop-off event, visit www.nbtexas.org/bulkygoods.
