Comal County commissioners on Thursday approved banning outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas, with the latest ban based on factors outside of the long-used drought index.
Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde, citing the hundreds of grass fires throughout the state — and the recent uptick in blazes throughout the county — said the newest ban goes into effect at 6 a.m. Friday.
“This burn ban is different than our normal burn ban,” he said. “To make it simple, it will be illegal to have a fire on days were the humidity is less than 25% and the wind speeds are more than 15 miles per hour. Both conditions have to be met for the fire to be illegal.”
Klabunde said those conditions are also known as Red Flag Days, when warnings are issued through the National Weather Service. He said those warnings are a better measure of determining fire conditions, especially during the winter.
Commissioners usually call for bans when the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index exceeds 500 points. The KBDI determines forest fire potential based on daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture. It assigns 100 points to each inch of dry soil depth, up to a maximum capacity of eight inches, or 800 points.
“We use the KBDI to let people know when burn bans go on and when they are off,” Klabunde said. “But during the winter time the KBDI isn’t very helpful. There can be a lot of moisture in the ground but there’s a lot of dead grass (above) and freeze-cured grass (roots below), and that has brought a lot of problems trying to get people to stop outdoor burning.”
On Monday, before most county areas received an inch of rain, the county’s KBDI average totaled 312 points but after the rains registered 294 points by Wednesday. But conditions began with the first freeze, a month after the last countywide ban ended in October.
In the past 10 days, firefighters have been trying to protect people and homes as 178 wildfires burned more than 108,000 acres across the state, the Texas A&M Forest Service said Monday.
Ongoing and hard-to-control wildfires affecting southwest Texas were expected to get worse Monday, according to a forest service statement.
There have been dozens of grass fires locally since the first week of March. Klabunde said the one on March 14, off State Highway 46 West, was a scare that threatened the Mission Valley Ranch subdivision, and took nearly a dozen agencies to extinguish.
Canyon Lake Fire & EMS and the New Braunfels Fire Department was assisted by departments in Bracken, Bulverde-Spring Branch, Schertz, and Cibolo, aided by the Department of Public Safety, Texas Forest Service and Texas Department of Emergency Management.
The new ban will remain in effect for 90 days, with scofflaws fined up to $500 per infraction. Klabunde is trying to get everyone schooled in Red Flag Warnings.
Klabunde said the ban will be lifted when he and County Judge Sherman Krause determine it’s safe to resume outdoor burns. “But there’s an exemption in the ban for days where the humidity is more than 25% or winds below 15 mph.
“Say your humidity is at 14% but the winds are 8 mph, you’re OK to burn. It’s when the two exceed both rates together — that’s when it will be illegal to burn,” he said. “That way the sheriff’s office and my office will have a little more authority in telling people to put their fires out.
“All of the signs around the county will continue to say the burn ban is in effect. But some signs might be down and it could be an exempt day,” he said. “We’re not going to go out and change signs when that happens — the ban is in effect for 90 days.”
Commissioners expressed concern about ways to keep the public updated, which is the only reason why the ban wasn't immediately enacted.
Klabunde assured NWS updates would soon be posted on the fire marshal’s webpage, and by 1 p.m. it was updated with the daily wind speed and humidity levels.
“We do understand there will be some initial confusion with this burn ban and we are here to help you with that,” Klabunde said. “But due to the fuel load we currently have, the low humidity and the high winds that can happen this time of year, we just want everyone to be safe.”
For more, check the main county website at www.co.comal.tx.us or call the Comal County Fire Marshal’s office at 830-643-3748.
