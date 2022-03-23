The 24-member Bond Advisory Committee continued its work on Monday, as it began the process of streamlining a list of projects together for City Council consideration, preliminary engineering studies and potential inclusion on a 2023 bond issue ballot.
As a starting point to commence the process, committee members were asked to participate in online surveys to gauge their thoughts on priorities of which projects to move forward. The survey also included comment boxes to allow for additional project suggestions.
One of the surveys tasked members to rank projects while the other asked members to prioritize projects within a $180 million budget.
Officials from the city and San Marcos-based contractor Freese & Nichols, who has been working with the city to prepare a five-year Capital Improvement Plan, ranked the projects based on both surveys and presented those results to members during the Monday meeting.
Capital costs shown typically consist of preliminary design, final design, and construction and may also involve the acquisition of land or right-of-way easements.
Some transportation projects have already received funding from other sources.
Potential projects that scored high based on the results of both survey exercises included:
• Public Safety — Fire Station No. 5 expansion: $1.6 million
• Transportation — Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane Phase 1 from FM 1101 to Saengerhalle Road: $7 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — Common Street pedestrian improvements from Liberty Avenue to Loop 337: $794,000 (funding needed)
• Library — Southeast library branch: $20.1 million
• Transportation — Citywide intersection improvements: $17.9 million
• Transportation — Common Street from Loop 337 to FM 306: $17.6 million
• Transportation — Conrads Lane from Goodwin Lane to the city limits: $8.2 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — Kohlenberg Road from FM 1101 to I-35: $7.7 million (amount of funding needed)
• Drainage — Landa Lake Dam and Spillway Improvements: $2.9 million (amount of funding needed)
• Parks — Mission Hill Park phase 2: $7.8 million
• Public Safety — Fire Department ladder truck replacement: $1.8 million
• Transportation — Citywide intersection improvements: $17.9 million
• Parks — Alligator Creek linear park and trail (west section): $4.4 million
• Transportation — South Kowald Lane from FM 1101 to I-35: $8.4 million (amount of funding needed)
• Public safety — Radio replacement: $5.5 million
• Transportation — Citywide pedestrian improvements: $5 million
• Transportation — North-South Collector Phase 1 from I-35 to FM 1101: $6.2 million (amount of funding needed)
• Economic development — Downtown right-of-way enhancements
• Parks — Landa Park circulation improvements: $4.6 million
• Transportation — Gruene Road from New Braunfels Street to Rock Street: $2.8 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — Orion Drive from Goodwin Land to the city limits: $5.7 million
By no means is the list complete or finalized, however. Members also discussed other potential projects based on suggestions and public input such as Cypress Bend Park, Comal River improvements such as Wier Dam, safety at the last tuber exit and the Tube Chute, the Dry Comal Creek Greenway Trail, Faust Street Bridge, a pedestrian and bike crossing on Loop 337 between Veramendi and New Braunfels High School, land acquisition for future fire stations and neighborhood parks, a bridge over the Guadalupe River east of I-35, a combined library with a second modified DasRec and river safety projects.
Monday’s meeting also included discussion of the possible phasing of some of the big-ticket items, such as the proposed main library expansion, South Castell Avenue corridor and downtown parking facilities.
In addition to a public input meeting earlier this month, committee members in recent weeks have heard presentations from city staffers regarding priorities and potential projects in the areas of transportation, drainage, watershed, parks, public safety, economic development and the library.
“It’s another step along in the process and the city staff is guiding us along that way,” said Committee Chairman Ray Still, who also served as chair on the 2013 and 2019 bond committees. “We’ve had great input from the committee and great input from the community, so I’m really excited about the finished product and what it will all look like at the end.”
“The city staff will come back, try to streamline this a little bit more, take us to the next step. Then it will go to City Council and we’ll come back and look at it again in the fall. We’re still a long way from the finish line, but we’re getting there.”
Once the committee creates a recommended project list for consideration for a proposed 2023 bond, City Council members will review the recommendations and direct staff on projects that need further development.
The committee is next scheduled to meet on April 4 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott, 750 IH 35 North, to finalize the recommended list for council review.
The projects will also undergo a preliminary engineering study to verify constructability and identify preliminary project costs.
To learn more about the Bond Advisory Committee and the process for a possible 2023 bond election, including projects currently under consideration, visit the Proposed 2023 Bond website at www.nbtexas.org/3246/Proposed-2023-Bond.
