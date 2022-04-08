The New Braunfels Fraternal Order of Eagles made a $300,000 donation to United Way of Comal County last Thursday using some of the profits from the recent sale of Eagles Hall.
It marks the largest donation in the history of United Way Comal County and will be distributed to some of the organizations and local charities that they support.
The Eagles requested $100,000 be given to SJRC Texas, which was formerly known as St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, and $100,000 be distributed to the Canyon Lake Community Resource and Recreation Center. The remaining $100,000 will be designated to other agencies chosen by the UWCC board of directors.
“By the Eagles providing this extraordinary donation it not only lifted those two organizations, but it grew the funds we have to distribute to other groups as well,” Kathleen Krueger, the group’s director of donor development said. “It was a win for everyone involved and it just nearly brought me to tears when I heard that they were making this donation.”
On Monday, April 4, members of the United Way board, the Eagles board and United Way partner agencies met on Main Plaza where United Way of Comal County was presented with a check representing the sum by Eagles president Brandon Cummins.
“I would like to thank the members of the FOE 2999 for allowing us to sell the building,” Cummins said. “The sale enables us to give back to our community.”
Last year the group’s board voted to sell Eagles Hall citing “building issues” along with no longer needing a physical space to conduct their philanthropic efforts in the community, Cummins said.
The hall had been in the group’s possession since 1958 and was used as headquarters for the organization as well to hold several events over the years.
Several weeks prior to meeting with United Way, the Eagles donated $100,000 to CASA of Central Texas, Inc. and decided to continue to focus on investing in children’s organizations.
“The kids are the ones that are the next generation coming up,” Cummins said. “We need to make sure that those kids are taken care of.”
The Eagles spoke with members of the UWCC and discussed some of the organization’s needs and a few short days later the $300,000 donation was delivered to their offices.
United Way of Comal County assists registered nonprofits, agencies and organizations in the area by awarding them financial aid, which is often made through contributions by businesses, corporations and individuals.
But contributions this large don’t come around too often, especially from a single organization, according to the group’s Executive Director Terry Robinson.
“For an organization to step up and draft a check for the amount of $300,000 is just beyond belief,” Robinson said. “(We are) so deeply grateful to them to think of us and consider us as being worthy of using those monies as good stewards in the community.”
To find out more about United Way of Comal County or to learn about ways to give back please visit their website at https://uwcomal.org.
