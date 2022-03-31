A 38-year-old suspect led several law enforcement agencies on a 1½ hour chase that initiated in Schertz, continued though Comal County and wound up in an undeveloped part of the Veramendi subdivision on Tuesday.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police got a call from Schertz police around 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, warning of a suspect headed into town.
“We got a call from them on an incident with a stolen white BMW that was last seen traveling on Interstate 35 and Farm-to-Market Road 3009 then into the New Braunfels area at a high rate of speed,” he said.
Ferguson said the suspect led units from FM 3009 onto several side roads before heading east into New Braunfels on FM 1863, and took a left onto State Highway 46 West. Units from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Constable’s offices and Texas Department of Public Safety joined NBPD units as the suspect vehicle weaved in and out of traffic.
“He was passing other vehicles, nearly hitting some, and actively evading officers,” Ferguson said.
Several onlookers later posted comments on their close calls with the BMW, which took the 2722 exit and quickly reentered SH 46 traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. Ferguson said the suspect took a left onto Herbelin Road, and wound back onto SH 46, this time heading east into New Braunfels.
Ferguson said the suspect took a left at Oak Run Parkway, leading lawmen through streets near Veramendi Elementary and wound up in a vacant portion of the subdivision, where streets were lined in dirt but not yet paved ahead of the next round of homes.
“There were subdivision roads without houses around them,” Ferguson said. “The vehicle pulled into one inside a cul-de-sac, and an officer performed a PIT maneuver to get it to come to a stop.”
After crashing the car into the police unit, Ferguson said officers conducted a felony traffic stop.
“The suspect did not immediately exit the vehicle and ignored verbal commands,” Ferguson said. “He was placing items inside his mouth. Eventually he opened the door and was extracted and placed into custody without further incident.”
Ferguson said New Braunfels Fire Department EMS paramedics were called after it was determined the items the suspect was placing in his mouth were narcotics, in particular, methamphetamine.
“He was transported to Christus-New Braunfels Hospital, where he was medically cleared, then taken to the Comal County Jail.”
Omar Elomar, 38, of San Antonio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, both state jail felonies; evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, both third-degree felonies.
The chase also was near Oak Run Middle School, which took normal procedures.
“Oak Run Middle School was placed on a brief ‘secure’ protocol due to a police matter taking place in the immediate vicinity of the school on Tuesday morning,” said Rebecca Villarreal, New Braunfels Independent School District communications director. “This means students remained in class and continued their learning as normal, but no one was allowed to go outside or enter the building.
“The ‘secure’ protocol, previously called a ‘lockout,’ lasted less than 10 minutes.” she added.
Elomar remained in the county lockup Thursday in lieu of $30,000 bond. No one was hurt during the incident, Ferguson said, adding other charges filed by a host of other agencies could be pending.
