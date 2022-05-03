Members of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation Board on April 21 approved an expenditure recommendation of up to $550,000 to pickle-in-a-pouch provider Texas Tito’s for an expansion project.
Texas Tito’s, a New Braunfels-based company that produces pre-packaged acidified vegetables sold to wholesalers and consumers via its website, is requesting the economic development incentive to offset the construction cost of a new waterline that would serve a proposed new 26,000 square foot facility on a 10-acre site on River Road, with room for further expansion.
To meet life safety and code requirements at the new site, fire suppression systems and hydrants are required, which necessitates the construction of a new 12-inch waterline to serve the site where a four-inch water line now exists.
“They currently occupy, and have been there for quite a while, a 20,000-square foot space in a production facility off of (Farm-to-Market Road) 1101,” Jeff Jewell, the city’s director of economic and community development, told board members. “The company, after a review of their financials, has seen pretty significant growth — some double-digit annual revenue growth in the low teens. The company is definitely in an expansion mode, and to be able to digest and absorb that growth, they need a new facility. They are planning for their future and what that may bring.”
The proposed terms of the incentive agreement require Texas Tito’s to acquire the property and construct their new facility with a taxable assessed value of at least $3 million by Jan. 1, 2023, to be maintained through 2027, and commence operations no later than June 30, 2023.
Additionally, the company must meet the employment and payroll targets.
According to Jewell, the proposed project would provide an estimated net financial benefit to the city of $425,129 over the next ten years, retain 21 direct jobs and create an additional 13 new direct jobs with average salaries of over $44,000.
The NBEDC can demand payment if the company falls short of hiring, payroll or investment performance thresholds. The agreement indicates a payback period of about 12 years.
The company has annual sales of $9 million, and revenue has grown by an average of 14.5% annually since 2017. The current total company payroll is about $900,000 and boasts around 20 employees.
In addition to vegetables, the company produces about 2 million pounds of summer sausage annually through a contract manufacturer in the Midwest.
The recommendation now goes to the City Council for consideration.
