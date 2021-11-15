Comal County health officials reported three COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, while local hospital usage remained in single digits.
Health officials confirmed the deaths of two New Braunfels residents, a man in his 80s on Oct. 24 at home and a man in his 70s on Nov. 10 at a local hospital.
Officials also confirmed the death of a Canyon Lake man in his 60s on Nov. 6 at a local hospital.
The deaths bring the county’s fatality count to 460 since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
More than 71,000 Texans have died from COVID-19 as Texas’ deadly third wave of coronavirus, fueled by the delta variant, slows.
The county reported 68 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 19,866.
Comal County’s hospitals reported caring for seven COVID-19 patients, unchanged from Friday’s report, with three in intensive care and two on ventilators. According to county health officials, 100% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 3%.
According to state data, 67.13% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot as of Monday, with 59.53% of those fully vaccinated. Neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, sits at 60.03% and 53.39%, respectively.
The statewide rates, respectively, stand at 67.23% and 58.2%.
A total of 34.4 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, nearly two million Texans have received booster shots, according to state data.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
For more information about the pediatric dosage and what to expect after the vaccine, including possible side effects, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to eligible residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
Public health officials said call volume is heavy and ask for patience when making a call to schedule an appointment.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
