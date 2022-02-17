George Carroll-Republican
Professionally, for twenty-five years I have been working as a trial attorney trying cases to juries and judges in criminal, civil and family law. I manage an eight-attorney law practice with offices in Comal and Bexar counties that represents clients in real estate, business, estate planning, probate, family, and criminal law matters. I have tried numerous serious criminal matters to juries such Aggravated Sexual Assault-continuous, Intoxication Manslaughter, Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Family Violence), and Enhanced Theft (2nd Degree Felony) as well as civil jury trials including family law. I have successfully appealed and successfully defended against appeals in in criminal, civil and probate matters.
Personally, I have been married for 42 years and we have two daughters. My oldest is a middle school algebra teacher and my youngest is an attorney in my law firm. I have lived in New Braunfels for twelve years. I am a Christian. I worship and I teach Sunday School and have done so for the past twenty years at my church in New Braunfels. I am a lifetime Republican and a Conservative.
The reason I chose to run for this office is because during COVID I lost several friends including young friends. I realized how brief life is for all of us and wanted my life to make more of a difference. After prayer and consulting with family and close friends, I decided to run for this office because I believe I am qualified to serve as Judge of the 207th Judicial District Court. The experience and knowledge I have gained from twenty-five years as a trial attorney will be used to serve this community, to give back and make a difference, as a fair and impartial jurist that will follow the rule of law and uphold the Texas and United States Constitutions.
What can you do to improve the court process for everyone involved?
At some point, the 207th Judicial Court touches some aspect of the lives of many of the people that live in this district, whether civil, family or criminal. These citizens deserve a court that will fairly and timely hear and resolve these disputes, whether from an impartial judge or an impartial jury. To improve the court process, I will use all available technology such as Zoom so that attorneys and their clients do not need to come to the court for brief matters that are not evidentiary in nature. Even in contested matters, where the court is hearing testimony or admitting evidence, when all the parties agree, I will allow hearings via Zoom or similar platforms. In the courtroom I will encourage and train attorneys, if needed, to use the technology available to most of the courts in the district.
My experience with most of the attorneys in this District is that they show up prepared and ready to try their matters. It is very frustrating for the attorneys and their clients to come prepared for trial only to be reset repeatedly. I will work to minimize that situation by limiting the number of cases actually set for trial.
I will look for ways to improve the processes and procedures so that the court and its staff can manage the case load efficiently and expeditiously so that the cases get heard and confidence in the judicial system is restored and maintained.
What are the biggest challenges you see over this term and how will you tackle them?
The 207th District Court is overloaded with cases waiting for jury trials. The backlog of cases is an accumulation of several factors with COVID-19 being the main reason. At the same time, there are nonjury matters equally important that are backed up and need to be heard by this court too. The legal maxim, “justice delayed is justice denied” is very true in our present situation with the court. Those that are victims of crimes and those that have been accused of crimes both deserve a timely trial and resolution. At the same time, those with important civil or family law matters deserve to have their matter resolved quickly also.
I believe the solution is going to require creative thinking and lots of hard work. I started law school with three-year-old and five-year-old daughters; I worked full-time, and finished law school in three years. I presently manage an eight-attorney law office and still try cases. My
undergraduate degree from Texas State is Bachelor of Business Administration in Management. I know how to work hard, build a team with the court staff, and get results. I will push for balancing out the caseloads with newer courts and if needed advocate for temporarily hiring retired or visiting judges for a few months to hear some of the very old cases that need jury trials so that there will be jury trials going each week in every county in the 207th district until the docket is manageable.
What qualities and experience set you apart from you opponents?
As an experienced trial attorney, I am familiar with the types of matters heard by the 207th Judicial District Court, matters ranging from complex civil litigation to family law cases, to felony criminal matters. To preside over such a varied docket requires current knowledge of the laws of this state in each area of the law. For more than twenty-five years I have tenaciously advocated for clients in contested family law cases, complex civil disputes, and serious felony defense cases throughout the state. I have worked both sides of litigation, representing both plaintiffs and defendants. My extensive jury trial experience as a lead attorney in serious criminal defense cases, as well as the considerable amount of trial experience in civil and family law unequivocally qualify me for this position. There are no question experience matters. When seeking an attorney to represent you, you will usually seek an attorney with experience in the issue you are facing. When determining who would be the best choice for judge, you must consider the candidate’s experience. A candidate that practices in only one area of law is likely to have blind spots when dealing with areas of law in which they have limited experience. It is not merely the years of experience I bring, which are considerably more than most of my opponents, it is also because I successfully practice in multiple areas of law and have gained knowledge of the law in these various areas and have not primarily focused in one area of law, that sets me apart from my opponents in seeking this office.
Mark Cusack-Republican
I was born in Cuero, Texas to a ranching family. I am a fifth-generation rancher and I run between 40-60 head of Angus cows. I am married to Shana Cusack and we have two daughters and one grandson. We will celebrate our 34th anniversary this year. After serving in the Army, I put myself through Texas State and St. Mary’s Law School. I have had two employers in the last 38 plus years. I worked in New Braunfels for a local law firm, Chunn & Chunn, before I began my own practice in 1987. I have tried cases throughout the State of Texas both in criminal and civil trials and that experience is unmatched by any of the other candidates in this race.
What can you do to improve the court process for everyone involved?
We have to modernize our justice system in terms of how cases are going to get resolved. The days of resetting cases over and over cannot continue due to the backlog of cases caused by Covid and the fears associated with it. On the criminal side, we need to develop a system where people can have their day in court and not have to go through endless delays. On the civil side, loser pays must be enforced. Too many civil cases languish because parties believe that the court is not going to make the losing party pay the other party’s fees and expenses. I believe that many more cases will settle at mediation knowing that the cost of trying the case will have its perils.
What are the biggest challenges you see over this term and how would you tackle them?
Most people will say the biggest challenge is the backlog of cases is overwhelming the system. While that is a problem, I would like to see more transparency instituted so the public can see the kind of cases that are occurring in their towns and counties and this transparency will help educate litigants what they can expect if they ever end up in court. Why aren’t cameras allowed in the courtroom to view the proceedings? I think that change is necessary. In my opinion, the modernization and transparency will be big step in the right direction.
What qualities and experience set you apart from your opponent?
I am the only board-certified lawyer by the State Bar of Texas in this race. I am also the only certified mediator and conflict resolution lawyer in this race. I am the only veteran and rancher. I have served on many boards for charitable and religious purposes and typically have served as the chairman of the board. I think being elected chairman is an example of the confidence the other board members have in my leadership role. I have had two employers, been married for 34 years, been practicing for 38 years, been in essentially the same location for the last 34 years. I have the experience, temperament and stability that will serve me well if elected. I humbly ask for your vote.
Charmaine Wilde-Republican
I moved to Central Texas as a newlywed in early 2007 and fell in love with the hill country immediately. I found my ‘forever home’ when I moved here. I joined my husband’s TV news series (Wilde About Texas) and I experienced the best our community has to offer through Wurstfest, Canyon Lake kayaking and beaches, the Comal River, and so much more.
I attended Baylor Law School for their litigation and courtroom preparation program and focused on criminal law. While in law school, I began my career as a prosecutorial law clerk and began trying cases in my 3rd year of studies. I was hired as an assistant district attorney prior to taking the bar exam and began work the Monday after the bar exam.I prosecuted misdemeanors, felonies (the most serious and harmful criminal behavior), CPS cases, and juvenile matters. I handled my own criminal appeals (when a panel of judges review what happened in trial and may order a new trial).
After four years in prosecution, I entered the private sector by joining the Law Office of John McGlothlin and managing the probate litigation and criminal practice areas for the firm and handling other general civil matters. In January 2021 I became a partner in the firm, McGlothlin Junkin & Wilde where I continue my work.
I’m a member of Canyon Lake Republican Women and I serve in many areas, including: New Braunfels Jaycees Member, Crime Stoppers Board Member, Child Fatality Review Team Member, Domestic Violence pro bono attorney for Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas, Hays County Children’s Shelter pro bono counsel, Hays County Bar Association Board Member (and past president).
I was raised by a single mom of 5 kids and learned hard work early. I am a wife, mother, hiker, 5ker, and lifelong Christian.
What can you do to improve the court process for everyone involved?
The 207th District Court is a state judicial bench that has, as outlined by the legislature in the Texas Government Code Section 24.386, a criminal preference.
There are different types of courts in Texas- a magistrate is a non-attorney position (see Texas Government Code Section 54.1231) that sets bail in uncontested and typically unrepresented (no attorneys present) hearings. A county court at law judge handles misdemeanor offenses and other civil matters, and must be an attorney. A district judge must be an attorney and handles a felony criminal matter from indictment through verdict or sentencing, as well as civil cases, CPS, and family law matters.
I am competent to hold court immediately on all civil and criminal matters, including felony jury trials that this court must increase in holding to get through the backlog of criminal matters currently on the jury docket. I am a consummate that will hold all attorneys to a level, fair playing field and set the standard for a courteous, respectful practice manner. I will make the court more available by working with court staff and the District Clerk to make sure my court operates at the maximum availability possible and having a regular, consistent, and predictable court schedule for holding court and jury trials.
I will follow the law and utilize the guidelines and rules from the Texas Supreme Court that make Zoom hearings available if the attorneys or parties in a case agree to remote proceedings in uncontested matters or hearings.
I am willing expand the current criminal-only case load to include civil, family, or CPS matters as agreed on by the other district judges and the administrative judge’s direction. I will do my part as a member of the judicial team to help all courts operate smoothly and a cohesive manner.
What are the biggest challenges you see over this term and how would you tackle them?
The biggest challenge is managing the multiple-year backlog of criminal matters. I will work with other elected officials (e.g., the District Clerk is the elected official who sends out jury notices and manages day-of jury panel check-in. An increase in jury trials will need to be coordinated with their elected official to ensure staffing for an increase) to increase the jury trial calendar so the maximum possible jury trials are held each year.
Another challenge is access to courts for other civil, family, and CPS matters. I will work with court staff to carve out availability for these cases as well for hearings.
What qualities and experience set you apart from your opponent?
I am the only candidate that has both prosecuted and defended criminal matters, including jury trials. I am the only candidate that has presented to a grand jury as a prosecutor, defense attorney, and witness’ attorney. I am the only candidate that has made sentencing recommendations (plea offers) from the State and negotiated plea offers for my clients. I am the only candidate that has prosecuted CPS cases. I am the only candidate that has defended, as part of my work as a prosecutor, law enforcement and their work in protecting the community.
I have multiple years of experience in these areas and laser-focused work in these areas. But that’s not all. I also have equal laser-focused years of experience in civil litigation, family law, land disputes, and mental health matters.
I have the most well-rounded experience of any candidate seeking the 207th bench. I also have a proved record of being a public servant and a community builder. We are building a community- not a lawyer’s career. We are electing a public servant- not a public professional. Public service matters in selecting elected officials. I am the only candidate with the current service record that builds our communities.
Tracie Wright-Reneau - Republican
I’m originally from Stockdale, Texas, but have spent the last 14 years living in New Braunfels, raising my children and being a small business owner. I started my own law practice here in 2009 and currently practice primarily Family Law. I am a seasoned attorney who has practiced all types of law – criminal and civil, and I have handled various jury trials. I am also the only candidate with judicial experience. Along with these accomplishments, I also manage my family ranch, have bred and raised show goats for FFA, help run our other businesses and still find time for my children to be involved in extracurricular activities. My daughter is involved in cheer and choir and has sung at the opening day of Wurstfest. My son is involved in tennis, football and tumbling. I am a fourth generation Texan and a member of the Daughter’s of the Republic of Texas. I attend church at Gruene United Methodist Church, and I am a true conservative. I believe in our Constitution, limited government and the rule of law. I know that our courts are supposed to uphold the law and protect our individual rights, and I want to ensure that we have someone on the bench who will do just that.
What can you do to improve the court process for everyone involved?
The most valuable commodity of the Court is time. Improving time management for the Court system one of the most effective ways to improve the process for all defendants, litigants and our jurors. I have several ideas on both the criminal and civil side to enhance the Court’s time management. One of these ideas has already been implemented – that is virtual appearances for uncontested civil matters. This is an incredibly efficient use of time as it allows litigants who are required to establish proof for their case to do so without the necessity of physically coming to court and waiting for hours until they can be heard by the Judge. I would also like to see the establishment of an uncontested docket so that these types of cases can be moved even more effectively through the system. Another idea I would like to see implemented is a docket control plan system for criminal cases once the defendant has established their plea. This should prevent at least some of the stagnation we see as cases are put on hold and constantly reset. Finally, I would like to see the implementation of a Veteran’s Court for felony level offenses. Many of the county courts already have such programs and have had great success in their implementation. This would serve two purposes – acknowledging that our service members have paid a great debt to our society and keeping our court actively moving qualifying cases out of the system.
What are the biggest challenges you see over this term and how would you tackle them?
There is a six year backlog of criminal cases and an unknown amount of civil cases that need to be handled and disposed of as efficiently as possible. This is the biggest challenge for our court system over the next term, especially as we continue to see our community grow in population. We need someone with time management skills and good ideas to get that done. As a mother and business owner, time management is definitely one of my strong suits. In addition to the my ideas above, I would like to see the district courts organize our trial system amongst the judges so we create less of a burden on our clerks and community when it comes to jury summons, thus leaving the clerks additional time to handle other aspects of these cases.
What qualities and experience set you apart from your opponents?
I was initially approached to run for this bench by members of the legal community when Judge Jack Robison decided to retire after almost 30 years of service. After a lot of prayer and discussion with my family, I made the decision to become a candidate. I truly believe that God has led me to this race to ensure that a person with integrity, leadership and conservative values remains in this position. I am the only candidate before the voters that is appointed by the current District Judges to act as an associate magistrate judge - which means I am the only candidate with judicial experience that is running.
Being an advocate and being a judge are two very different roles, and I can say that from experience. Being a judge takes a certain temperament – it requires active listening, thorough and deliberate thought and the ability to apply the law to all of the facts presented. I am known amongst my peers as an attorney of integrity, to be diligent and hard-working, and I plan to bring these same characteristics to the bench as a District Judge.
