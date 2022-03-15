Girls in brightly colored T-shirts line themselves up between two orange cones and eye their goal, which stands only a short distance away. When it’s finally time to begin, each girl sprints toward the finish line and stops to strike a strong pose before returning to the start line.
The coach calls out the word “smart” and the girls immediately rush to demonstrate it — one girl points to her temples and another nods her head in certainty. The words “compassion,” “funny” and “healthy” follow in quick succession, each bringing about new sets of creative poses.
“Loving” — the last word in a myriad of words to be articulated with bodies and facial expressions rings out and two girls run side by side, their hands intertwined and held high in the air. The girls break away from one another only to form the shape of a heart with their fingertips and position the symbol over their chests.
This group of girls from Morningside Elementary School are part of the program “Girls on the Run,” which takes a physical approach to important skill building and female empowerment.
The nonprofit program is designed around a curriculum that focuses on imparting valuable life lessons such as how to recognize and deal with emotions in a healthy way, build friendships and improve self-esteem.
“I think the goal is to help girls have the tools to develop the confidence to go out and live life to their fullest,” Minka Misangyi, the executive director of “Girls on the Run” for Bexar County said.
Last Wednesday’s lesson focused on real beauty and what that means to them, and like with every learning exercise it incorporated physical activity.
One of the day’s activities involved the girls running laps around the building and with every lap they completed they took a shot at guessing letters to reveal a message that read: “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”
“Girls on the Run” is a national program that began in 1996 and is geared toward elementary school girls in third through fifth grade — girls who are at a very vulnerable and impressionable age, according to Misangyi.
“We’re finding that at earlier and earlier ages, girls especially, that self confidence starts to plummet,” she said. “At age nine girls are already struggling.”
The “Girls on the Run” mission is to provide young girls with lessons that build social, emotional and physical skills through promoting a healthy lifestyle.
Over the course of a 10-week program the coaches, comprised of teachers and volunteers, help girls set physical goals for themselves and give them a sense of accomplishment while building confidence.
“The volunteers who are there (twice a week) with the girls see some pretty miraculous things,” Misangyi said. “It’s so rewarding to see the growth of a girl or a team, and just the individual issues that they’re working out.”
Cori Barrett has been involved in the Morningside chapter of “Girls on the Run” as a coach since it began in fall 2019. After looking into the program that gives girls a chance to make friends, teaches them how to navigate relationships and make connections, Barrett knew she had to start one at Morningside.
“For me it was (about) finding those girls that kind of hid in the shadows,” Barrett said. “Who are those girls that just need a way to come out of their shell or (need help) building those friendships?”
One of fourth grader Mia Deleon’s favorite parts of the program are the friendships she has made during her time in “Girls on the Run” and one of the main reasons she came back for another season.
“I wanted to join because I heard we treat each other like family,” she said. “I learned that not everyone has gone through a different experience as you.”
The girls around her echoed the same response — all except one who sat quietly wringing her hands together protectively in her lap. The fifth grader, near halfway done with her first season in the program, had yet to build connections with the other girls.
Those around her learned that she had closed herself off because of bullies, and one by one they began to talk about their experiences with bullies and quickly found out they shared more in common with each other than they realized.
