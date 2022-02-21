With the end of the month-long candidate-filing period for the May 7 elections last week, the slate of hopefuls for seats on area school boards and the New Braunfels City Council is set.
Six candidates have filed for two Comal ISD trustee positions, five seek two city council spots, and six vie for three seats on the New Braunfels ISD board.
All are for three-year terms.
Seats representing District 1 and 2 on the City Council are up for grabs, as incumbents Shane Hines and Justin Meadows did not file for reelection.
Andres Campos-Delgado, an area manager, Jimmy Vallejo Delgado, a business consultant, and Suzanne Kasey Lynn, a COBRA specialist, have filed for the District 1 seat.
Christopher Willis and Fabian Castillo Dealva are seeking the District 2 seat.
For New Braunfels ISD, there are two at large trustee seats and one for District 1 up for grabs, while Comal ISD is looking to fill trustee positions for District 6 and 7.
Incumbent Wes Clark is looking to defend his New Braunfels ISD at-large trustee seat. Clark joins Megan Louise Willis, who will appear as Megan Stratemann-Willis on the ballot, and James Randall Lenard, who will appear on the ballot as Randy Lenard for one of two seats.
Also seeking to win one of the at-large trustee seats, which are currently held by Clark and David Heefner, is Matthew D. Sargent. Sargent, who was the District 4 trustee from 2017 to 2020 for the New Braunfels ISD school board, is running again — this time for at-large trustee — after being defeated by John Tucker by 251 votes during the 2020 election for the District 4 seat.
Current New Braunfels ISD District 1 trustee Keith D. Smith will face off against Morgan Lindsey Armitage, who will appear as Morgan Renaud on the ballot, for the seat.
Looking to replace the District 6 trustee seat for Comal ISD, which is currently occupied by Marty Bartlett, are newcomers Amanda Jones and Amber Bracegirdle.
In the race to fill the District 7 trustee seat for the Comal ISD school board, currently held by Cody Mueller, are David Krawczynski, Kaila Stovall, Orlando Joseph Dona, Jr., who will appear as Orlando “OJ” Dona on the ballot, and Stephen (Steve) Gallets.
School board candidates must be registered voters, reside in the district they are filing for and must have resided within the school district for at least six months. City council hopefuls must have resided in their respective districts at least six months prior to filing, have resided in the city at least 12 months prior to the election date, and in no way be currently indebted to the city.
The last day to register to vote for this election is April 7. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received not postmarked) is April 26.
Early voting begins April 25 and ends May 3.
