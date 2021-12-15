Comal County commissioners on Thursday will discuss and consider approving several items, including a change order delaying the finish of the countywide radio system project and line-item budget transfers to sustain departmental operations through the rest of the year.
In December 2018, commissioners approved $5 million to upgrade countywide wireless communications through the Comal County Wide Radio System Project. When completed, it new towers and equipment will connect cities, emergency services districts and school districts throughout the county.
Since then, additional change orders and leases of properties for radio towers have increased the cost by more than $650,000. Thursday’s change order won’t add more costs but will extend the contracted completion date from Dec. 31 until July 31, 2022.
Also Thursday, commissioners will consider accepting a $1,000 donation to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program and approve amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Forest, Canyon Lake Hills and Canyon Lake Estates subdivisions.
They will also approve a $136,000 grant application through the 2020 Help America Vote Act for elections security improvements; purchases of county owned firearms by two retiring CCSO deputies; and approve the appointment of an individual to serve as an unpaid Precinct 1 deputy constable.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. The meeting will be live-streamed to the public; to access the video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
