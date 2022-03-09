The retired Air Force master sergeant came in angry — angry at himself for the decisions that landed him in the Eugene E. Hooper Veterans Treatment Court of Comal County.
The court, started in 2015 with the intention of providing “military veterans with an alternative to the traditional criminal justice system,” was difficult for the veteran, but after completing the 12-month program he was rewarded with far more than he ever expected.
Throughout the program the veterans are given the tools and resources necessary to deal with their specific conditions that led to their criminal infractions. The causes of the offenses can vary. Some program participants have struggled with substance abuse and addiction, or have trouble coping with other underlying traumas from their time in the military.
Along the way the Air Force veteran built relationships with his mentor, made friends with others going through the program and learned the value of self-control.
Upon finishing, the veterans are treated to a graduation ceremony, which is overseen by Judge Charles Stephens, II of the County Court at Law No. 2, who played a significant role in the program, according to graduates and mentors.
“It’s about them,” Stephens said. “Getting them to that point where they realize they can really do it, but they also need help.”
The recent graduate of the program said it’s the people who make the difference.
“When you see this you realize you are working with some pretty amazing people,” he said. “The one on one relationship (with your mentor) is the linchpin to the success of the program.”
He joined a retired U.S. Army sergeant combat medic in the ceremony celebrating the completion of the program Monday afternoon.
The new graduates stood in front of proud friends, family members and supporters to tell their stories of struggle and eventual success that led them to this moment. The military veterans praised the program, which is specifically tailored to the needs of the individual, for its effectiveness in creating positive change in their lives.
The recent graduates were presented with symbols representing the honor that comes with the hard work they put into their respective journeys to recovery.
The veterans’ mentors also remarked on each graduate’s accomplishments, showcasing the special bond they had formed with their mentees.
“It’s (about) the journey of the mentees and where they started,” mentor Steve Cornelius said. “The most rewarding thing is looking at their transformation.”
Veterans admitted into the program are paired with a fellow military veteran who can relate to them on a personal level.
“(You) develop relationships with the veterans,” mentor Bill Biggadike said. “We’re there to walk with them for however long it takes.”
Judge Stephens has been a firm believer that veterans deserve the right to come back from the traumas they have experienced through their time in military service and that the program greatly benefits from the veteran mentor and veteran mentee relationship.
“There’s a lot of veterans who like helping veterans,” Stephens said. “There’s no shortage of those who raise their hand say, ‘Yes, I’ll help.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.