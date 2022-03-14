New Braunfels Fire Department and other area firefighters were busy throughout the weekend battling more grass fires.
Thankfully, none of the four reported on the north and south ends of the city Saturday and Sunday scarred much acreage, but each could have easily gotten out of hand without immediate attention from first responders.
“Not only is the grass dead but because of the freezes, so is the root system,” said Jason Cline, Fire Investigator with the Comal County Fire Marshal’s Office who said both conditions could be exacerbated during colder winters.
Texas A&M’s Keetch-Bynum Drought Index measures the amount of precipitation necessary to return dry soil to capacity in a point system ranging from zero (very wet) to 800 (very dry). Comal County commissioners usually only approve burn bans in unincorporated areas when the KBDI exceeds 500 points. The county’s KBDI totaled only 271 points, but the lack of soil moisture for an extended period has killed everything above and below ground – only needing a spark to set it off.
“You’re going to see low KBDI numbers but a high number of grass fires until we can get a soaking rain, “ Cline said. “This week we’re going to see high temperatures in the 70s and 80s and what’s fueling a lot of it is the winds, which have been averaging 15 to 20 mph over the past month.
“It’s the dry conditions and the high winds – makes it easy for a fire to get away,” Cline added.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said NBFD crews worked four major locations since Saturday. First was a grass fire southeast of the city near Engel Road.
NBFD was called to the 100 block of Schmucks Road, where a fire involved two recreational vehicles, including one that was occupied when they arrived just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
“We were dispatched to that location for a fire involving a recreational vehicle parked next to a structure,” Ferguson said. “They arrived to find two fifth-wheel vehicles parked side by side, with one next to a metal lean-to.
“Suppression efforts were started, and the sole occupant of one of the trailers was transported local hospital with smoke inhalation. There were no other occupants or injuries.”
Ferguson said responders remained on the scene for two and a half hours; damages to the RVs and a portion of the lean-to were estimated at $200,000. There was no immediate information on the age, gender or residence, or hospital listed for the person injured in the blaze.
Around 4:24 p.m. Saturday, responders were called to a brush fire in the 200 block of Millies Lane, north of the city off Farm-to-Market Road 306.
Ferguson said brush trucks from Canyon Lake Fire and EMS and San Marcos Fire Department helped douse the blaze, which scorched a 10-foot by 100-foot area near a structure.
“The property owner was out trying to extinguish fire nearest to the structure,” Ferguson said. “After putting out hot spot, they returned (home) after 1 hour and 20 minutes.”
On Sunday, firefighters were called to a grass fire at a residence in the 20 block of Oak Post; to the north of Loop 337 around 12:17 p.m. Ferguson said a small grass fire nearly got to a garage on the property.
“When we got there they were encountered by a neighbor who said he had extinguished the fire with a garden hose,” Ferguson said. “The burn area was located next to a garage and a storage bin had melted. But the fire did not extend into the wall of the garage, which sustained only some charring to the siding.”
No injuries were reported; estimated property loss was $200,” he added.
Almost simultaneously, firefighters were in the 1900 block of Kalli Jo Lane, off FM 1044 in the Voss Farms subdivision. They arrived around 12:26 p.m. to fight a grass fire that winds had carried close to threatening a residential neighborhood.
“When they got there, it was about one acre that was burning in high winds,” Ferguson said. “They began attacking the fire, which was being carried by the wind faster than the number of engines out there.”
Ferguson said crews from Lake Dunlap and Marion were brought in to assist; the fire was under control without damage to nearby structures. He said firefighters left the scene at 2:57 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.