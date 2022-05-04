The polls are officially closed for early voting in the May 7 election.
Early voting brought out a total of 6,309 voters in Comal County and so far 2,259 mail-in ballots have been collected.
However, there seemed to be some confusion among early voters as to what election they were voting in.
Many showed up prepared to vote in the Republican runoff election for the District 73 Texas House seat, prompting a few voters to leave the polls without casting their ballots, according to Comal Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua.
That election, which pits former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel against Carrie Isaac, won’t be held until May 24.
“(They’ll have to) come back and see us again,” Jaqua said.
Despite the minor misunderstanding about what was on the ballot, the overall turnout for early voting was fairly good, Jaqua said.
For Guadalupe County, 2,316 showed up early to the polls to cast their ballots and so far they have received 1,239 mail-in ballots.
On the May 7 election ballot are open seats on the New Braunfels City Council for District 1 and 2. New Braunfels ISD is looking to fill two at-large trustee positions and a District 1 trustee while Comal ISD has open positions for District 6 and 7 trustees.
In addition to deciding who should fill the open positions in a given race, voters should also be prepared to vote on the state constitutional amendment proposition included on the ballot come May 7.
Those who missed the opportunity to vote early can vote this Saturday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in both Comal County and Guadalupe County on May 7. For those voting by mail, they will be accepting mail-in ballots until Monday, May 9 as long as they are postmarked by May 7.
Due to an emergency the Peace Lutheran Church location on South Walnut won’t be hosting voters. Instead voters can visit the nearest polling site at the Westside Community Center on South Interstate Highway 35.
For a complete list of polling locations in Comal County or to view sample ballots, visit votecomal.com. Additionally, voters can use the website to track the status of mail-in ballots. Information for voting in Guadalupe County can be found online at https://www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections/.
A full list of polling locations will also be in the weekend edition of the Herald-Zeitung.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.