World War II army infantry veteran Allen Donald Chandler told traumatizing but heroic war stories during a First Baptist get-together for adult seniors on Veterans Day.
“We haven’t been in church for several months, but we’re coming back,” Chandler said smiling as the audience applauded.
Chandler, known by almost everyone as “Don,” was born in Galveston and grew up in Texas. He enlisted in the Army a bit after college and later joined the 43rd Infantry Division.
“After I got out of high school I went down to the service and actually I wanted to get in the Navy, I was born on the water and understood things,” Chandler said.
That did not work out, so he wanted to be a fighter pilot, Chandler laughed.
“The next best thing is I wanted to be a fighter pilot but I didn’t want to be with a crew, I wanted to be myself. If I made any mistakes didn’t wanna take them down with me,” Chandler laughed.
After enlisting in the Army, he was shipped off to New Guinea around the early 1940s in the Pacific theater.
His first action was at the island of Aitape, the battle of the Western New Guinea campaign.
“The Japanese were killing the people of New Guinea and we were killing the Japanese,” Chandler said.
He said his encounter with a kamikaze bomber was terrifying and showed how the Japanese could have easily gained an upper hand had they been successful.
“We went down to the beach early in the morning to rest a little bit and watch the sun come up,” Chandler said. “We heard some big, bomber engines and it was a kamikaze bomber. I never forgot the impression in my mind of what that looked like."
One thing he vividly remembers: the sound.
“And that was the most terrible sound you could ever imagine,” Chandler said. “All those bombers, all those going off at one time. I can remember seeing his face. If every Japanese had done the damage he did, we wouldn’t have won the war.”
He also remembers coming across a cave where an American laid dead with a hole in his helmet. During the speech, Chandler had the framed flag at the front people could look at.
“I took his helmet off and got that flag right there, it was blood-soaked,” Chandler said.
The audience applauded him for his service, followed by military songs and recognitions.
“When you’re 18, 19, or 20-years-old you don’t think you’re going to die anyways,” Chandler said.
