New Braunfels City Council members on Monday are expected to take up consideration of a contract with New Braunfels ISD regarding school crossing guard services.
Under the proposed agreement, which was approved by the school district trustees last month, NBISD would assume administrative oversight and management discretion over the provision of school crossing guard services, while the city would contribute up to $125,000 annually for the program.
If passed, the contract would begin with the 2022-2023 school year.
In other action, members will consider appointing one individual to an at-large position on the city’s Bond Advisory Committee and consider the first reading of a proposed rezoning request on a 5.25-acre tract on Engle Road.
Council members will also issue proclamations for George Washington Day, Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and Black History Month.
Monday’s meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda. A full agenda is available at www.nbtexas.org.
The council session begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
