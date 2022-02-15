New Braunfels City Council members on Monday approved a contract with New Braunfels ISD regarding school crossing guard services.
Under the agreement, which was approved by school district trustees last month, NBISD assumes administrative oversight and management discretion over the provision of school crossing guard services, while the city contributes up to $125,000 annually for the program, utilizing funding from the city’s Child Safety Fund.
Assistant City Manager Jared Werner explained to council members that the Child Safety Fund generates revenues from fees added to truancy violations and traffic citations within school zones.
Since 2015, the city has contracted for school crossing guard services, Werner said, and before contracting the service, crossing guards were part-time employees overseen by the Police Department.
The primary reason for shifting to a contract was to allow the Police Department staff responsible for the school crossing guards to focus on overall patrol demands.
“Initially, when we entered that contract, the annual cost of that contract was aligned to the capacity that we had in that fund to support that contract (about $110,000), as well as the other programs that we conduct out of the Child Safety Fund,” Warner told council members. “Some of those that you may be familiar with are the Fire Department’s safety programs that they do in the schools, some of the Police Department programs they do such as Operation Footprint as well as our life jacket program on the Comal River.”
However, as new schools were constructed, Warner explained, and additional stops were requested, along with other contractual increases, the annual cost for these services grew beyond the annual revenues generated.
The Child Safety Fund had a substantial reserve that could be leveraged for some time in the hope that revenue would increase. But he said that revenues had not increased to the level to support the number of stops at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
“At the beginning of 2021, we approached NBISD to entertain two things: the first of which was to bring the cost down to an amount that fits within the Child Safety Fund and second, to enter into an interlocal agreement to shift the operational oversight to the school district,” Werner said. “Since the initial contract in 2015, we’ve established a safety division and actually a director of safety there, and we felt, and they agreed that they were in a much better position to evaluate location demands as well as augment school crossing guards services with their staff on campus. They’ve actually done that this year.”
Werner said the district agreed to make the operational transition but requested that the interlocal agreement not be implemented until the 2022-2023 school year.
For the current school year, the city and NBISD were able to collaborate with the district’s director of safety and security, as well as representatives from the city’s engineering division and Police Department to evaluate priority guard locations and bring the cost more in line with the city’s annual target of $125,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.