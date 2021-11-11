Counseling is available for New Braunfels High School students and their parents following the death of teacher Kevin Engler.
“This is a very difficult time for the family, our school, and the community and we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” NBHS principal Chris Smith said in a letter to parents sent on Wednesday.
On Thursday, NBHS counseling staff and visiting counselors from several NBISD schools were available to provide support for students and staff throughout the day in the high school’s library.
Counselors may be reached at 830-627-6000 and are available to talk to parents about their child.
The district and the high school has a Crisis Intervention Team of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school personnel, Smith said.
“Please monitor your child and allow him/her to express feelings in a supportive and caring climate over the course of the days to come,” Smith said. “We are saddened by the loss to our school and community and will make every effort to help you and your child as needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.