The number of patients hospitalized in local facilities undergoing treatment for COVID-19 continues to swell, likely fueled by the omicron variant, according to Comal County health officials, placing a renewed strain on health care workers and resources.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 56 patients on Friday, an increase of four from the previous day and 17 a week ago. About 75% of those patients were unvaccinated, according to county officials.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
That figure had been in the single digits as recently as Dec. 21, when nine people were in the hospital for treatment for the coronavirus. That number was as low as four patients on Dec. 16.
“As part of the Baptist Health System, we’re seeing the numbers double about every 10 days,” said Mark Bernard, CEO for Resolute Health Hospital. “The acuity of the patient is very different from what we’ve seen in the past, but it still strains existing resources. Probably more important is that it’s affected more of our staff, which makes them unavailable to us for five days unless they are still symptomatic.”
Health care workers at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital — New Braunfels have also seen a new surge of patients.
“Even though we might see an increase in hospitalizations, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital — New Braunfels and our sister hospitals and ministries across Christus continue to stand ready and able to take exceptional care of our patients and their families,” said Christus Health spokeswoman Gloria Madera. “We remain in a constant readiness state, utilizing every available resource to ensure we have the staffing, equipment and supplies that could be needed to meet all the health care needs of the communities we serve.”
However, Bernard added that although hospitalizations have risen dramatically in recent weeks, fewer patients require critical care than in prior surges.
Of the 56 patients in local hospitals Friday, only nine are in intensive care and three are on ventilators.
“We don’t see as many patients in the ICU,” he said. “If you back up to a year or two years ago, a lot of these folks at the entry point were very sick and they were going to our ICU. Now we’re seeing them less acute, which means they are going to our med-surg telemetry unit or to our progressive care unit. A much lower percentage are in the ICU.”
At the height of the delta variant-fueled surge last summer, local hospitals reported caring for 109 patients on Aug. 17.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, rose to 12.6% on Friday. That figure stood at 10.1% on Monday.
On Wednesday, there were at least 11,653 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to state data, an increase of 2,913 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients currently occupy 18.6% of total hospital beds statewide.
No deaths were reported on Friday. The county’s death toll remains at 488. County officials have reported five fatalities this month.
Statewide, 117 deaths were reported on Thursday, an increase of 16 fatalities compared to the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Thursday, 75,650 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
On Friday, county health officials reported 365 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the county to 24,023.
The county has reported 2,507 new cases so far this month, already more than the number of cases reported during the months of November and December, which totaled 1,655.
On Thursday, 74,491 new cases were reported statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 57,887, an increase of 10,520 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Wednesday 35.7% of COVID-19 tests reported in Texas in the last week are positive.
State data indicates that 62.24% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 61.87%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes a slice of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 55.94%.
About 40.1 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 5.2 million Texans have received booster shots.
“We continue to strongly encourage our communities to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors,” Madera said. “Though there is still much to be learned about omicron and other variants, we do know that the most effective tools against this and all COVID-19 remain the same: get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands often, practice social distancing and stay home if you are sick.”
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
For more information about the pediatric dosage and what to expect after the vaccine, including possible side effects, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov to find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
COVID-19 testing in New Braunfels is also available at a site operated by Grand Avenue Pharmacy located at 894 Loop 337 Unit B, Riverside ER at 1860 S. Seguin Ave., Lonestar 24 HR ER at 1751 Medical Way and Christus Promptu Urgent Care at 1659 State Highway 46.
The Texas Department of State Health Services provides a map of testing locations at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
