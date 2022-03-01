Nearly six years have passed since state prosecutors and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies alleged a Canyon Lake man sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl.
A Comal County jury selected Monday opened Tuesday by hearing testimony in the trial of Stephen Charles Hernandez, 60, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.
Comal County assistant district attorney Jessica Frazier is prosecuting for the state while defense attorneys James McDermott II and Jackson Lindsey are representing the defendant in Judge Stephanie Bascon’s 466th District Court.
Both charges in the indictment, handed up Sept., 28, 2016, stem from separate incidents with the same accuser. The aggravated charge, a first-degree felony, was around Dec. 1, 2015, and the lesser charge, a second-degree felony, around March 8, 2016.
The following day after the second incident, CCSO deputies responded to Mountain Valley Middle School in Canyon Lake, where a school counselor reported a girl, then 12, recounted tales of her relationship with her mother’s boyfriend, dating back to when she was 11 in 2013.
The arrest affidavit stated that during interviews with the school counselor, Children’s Advocacy Center counselors and investigators, the alleged victim said she had performed oral sex on Hernandez on several occasions — dating to when the family lived in Iowa, and engaged in intercourse with him at a Houston-area hotel. She said Hernandez gifted her an iPad, iPhone and other items as rewards.
Hernandez was arrested on the sexual assault second charge on April 24, 2016 and arrested after the indictment on the aggravated charge on Oct. 10, 2016. He bonded out of the Comal County Jail the following day after posting $50,000 or each charge.
Sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 is a first-degree felony punishable by between 5 and 99 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.
However, because of Hernandez’s conviction on similar charges in 2011, prosecutors are seeking an enhancement that would sentence him to mandatory life imprisonment.
A handful of background witnesses testified on Tuesday. Bascon ordered jurors and litigants back at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
