The city of New Braunfels is deploying a new tool to ascertain the condition of the roads and streets it maintains.
City officials have retained the services of Roadway Asset Services LLC, a nationwide firm that provides professional mobile data collection services to local and state government agencies.
The Austin-based company operates a fleet of sophisticated data collection vehicles equipped with precision instrumentation and data collection equipment that helps state and local transportation agencies inventory and manage transportation infrastructure, facilities and assets.
The vehicles possess digital cameras that will collect imagery on all pavement as well as other transportation-related infrastructure within the road’s right-of-way.
According to Greg Malatek, the city’s public works director, staffers will use the images to create a digital inventory to help prioritize street repairs.
“We have a pavement rating that we currently use,” Malatek said. “It will basically update all the pavement scores from what we’ve had in the past. As we go out and make repairs to streets, we come in and we make an adjustment to the pavement score. But this is something where they are driving every street in the city to update this information.”
To collect all of the relevant data, those vehicles will be traveling all roads within New Braunfels through the month of April.
Every city street is evaluated and receives an overall condition index score. The score considers the smoothness of the roadways and cracks, rutting, utility cuts and potholes in the pavement surface.
A street with an index score of 99 is in excellent condition and needs no repair or treatment. Usually, a score of 19 or less indicates pavement and road base failure and requires reconstruction.
A link to the “Estimated OCI Scores” of each city street and area is available at www.nbtexas.org/1847/Pavement-Management-Program. Private streets and streets that are part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s system are not given a score.
“Along with the pavement (condition), they are also giving us an inventory of our signage and striping,” he said. “They’re also collecting a lot of data for us.”
This process will not require any road closures, but in order to ensure the highest quality of data and imagery, the vehicles will only collect data during daylight hours.
The last time the city conducted a mobile data collection survey was in 2015, according to Malatek.
Residents with questions or who need additional information regarding the vehicles, the project, or the process, can contact the city’s Public Works Department at 830-221-4020.
(1) comment
That is one machine that is about to get an extensive workout. I wonder if it has a reading that says "really crappy". As I have always said, the City of New Braunfels has one of the lowest tax rates and they have the streets to prove it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.