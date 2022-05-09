Angry residents upset with higher 2022 property valuations — some double or triple 2021 valuations — will likely address the Comal Appraisal District’s monthly meeting Tuesday night.
The CAD, which assesses and certifies market and taxable values for 34 taxing jurisdictions in Comal and adjacent counties, projects 2022 values will rise between 30% and 50%, based on assessments as of Jan. 1, 2022.
Since issuing notices to 95,000 owners of 108,000 properties earlier this month, the CAD has been barraged with complaints by residential and commercial property owners who this year have seen the largest single-year jumps in assessments since the CAD was formed in 1980.
Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting at CAD headquarters, 900 South Seguin Avenue in New Braunfels, will address several issues, including the search for an interim chief appraiser.
Rufino Lozano, who had served in the position since March 2017, resigned April 5 after a two-week suspension with pay during an internal investigation into disputes involving pay, benefits and job duties filed by seven employees.
Some have said Lozano was ousted for his handling of appeals and valuations, which increased on average by 12% to 17% during his tenure. Chris Kudrna, CAD director of operations, is now serving as interim administrator.
The first item on Tuesday’s agenda is citizen communications, the period for public comments involving CAD operations. Hundreds of residents turned out for a April 23 meet-and-greet hosted by the owners of Comal County Coffee in Spring Branch.
“Property tax appraisals for Comal County have doubled, tripled (and) quadrupled for most residents. While we acknowledge that there are many moving parts operating cohesively that contribute to this problem, we demand that the Comal County Commissioners Court immediately lower the county tax rate to offset this suffocating tax burden,” stated co-owner Colette Laine of the correlation between higher appraisals and higher taxes.
Several dozen complained during Thursday’s commissioner’s court meeting, where they were reminded counties have no authority in determining taxable and market values, though they play significant roles in the county budgeting process.
“Concerned citizens do not have viable avenues to effectively hold their elected officials accountable and get desired results,” Laine stated. “The paunchy property tax appraisals are the icing on the cake. Some local residents are losing their homes over this unprecedented growth that has resulted in over-taxation.”
CAD Board Chair John Tyler, who did not return calls requesting comment on Monday, previously stated the search for an interim director would begin immediately, along with launching a search for Lozano’s permanent replacement. That is on Tuesday’s agenda, along with results of a study of property values, and discussing and taking possible action into live-streaming board meetings ahead of the next scheduled meeting on June 7.
In the meantime the CAD is in the midst of processing backlogged exemption requests and fielding 2022 appeals — also on Tuesday’s agenda — which by the May 16 filing deadline are projected to exceed the 17,891 appeals filed in 2021.
