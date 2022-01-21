A traffic stop on Tuesday led to perhaps the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the city thus far this year, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police pulled over a vehicle that pulled off the access road into an apartment complex in the 700 block of Interstate 35 North around 11:52 a.m. on Tuesday. “A traffic stop was conducted as part of a warrant service,” Ferguson said, adding the man sought on felony warrants was observed inside the vehicle stopped by police.
Theodore Justin Rodriguez, 31 of New Braunfels, was wanted on two warrants alleging he violated conditions of bond following charges of manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, both stemming from a July 21, 2021 incident.
“He initially failed to identify himself and then found to be in possession of less than 1 gram of heroin,” Ferguson said.
Rodriguez was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false or fictitious information, Ferguson said.
Also inside the vehicle was Anna Nicole Fuller, 37, of New Braunfels.
“She was in possession of 80 grams of methamphetamine, contained in various baggies,” Ferguson said of the substances, adding a field test indicated positive for methamphetamine. Fuller was charged with manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams.
“She also had a handgun that had the serial number filed off of it,” Ferguson said, which led to additional charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and tampering with identification numbers on personal property.
The incident was the largest drug bust since the New Braunfels Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, SWAT Team and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force recovered more than 700 grams of methamphetamine, $23,000 in cash, jewelry, a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun and small amounts of heroin and cocaine at a residence in the city on Dec. 3.
Rodriguez and Fuller were taken to Comal County Jail, where they both remained on Friday — Rodriguez in lieu of $58,000 bond and Fuller under $56,000 bond.
