After being alerted by one of four Mexican nationals inside a car headed northbound on Interstate 35 Wednesday night, New Braunfels police located the vehicle and arrested a Uvalde man on human smuggling charges.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said a 911 call around 9 p.m. sent officers searching for the vehicle, which was spotted between I-35’s Business 35 and Farm-to-Market Road 306 exits.
“A male claimed he was being held against his will inside the vehicle,” Ferguson said. “He was able to describe the vehicle and where it was headed.”
Ferguson said officers located the vehicle, a silver Dodge Charger, and attempted to make a traffic stop a mile south of Buc-ee’s. The vehicle did not stop but slowly continued northbound on I-35 before taking the FM 306 exit and leading NBPD units into the Buc-ee’s parking lot.
“A felony traffic stop ensued,” Ferguson said. “Inside were five people, all males, and after interviews with everybody a the scene it was determined the four passengers — one in the front seat and three in the back seat, were Mexican nationals.”
Ferguson said the driver, Jaime Patrick Perez, 25, of Uvalde, was placed under arrest for eluding with a vehicle.
“It was determined he also committed the crime of smuggling of persons, and was taken to the Comal County Jail,” Ferguson said.
Smuggling of persons range from a third-degree felony — the use of a vehicle intended to hide illegal aliens from law enforcement or transporting them in exchange for money — to a first-degree felony in which those transported suffer serious injury or death.
“The four passengers were cooperative and provided statements to police,” Ferguson said. “No other crimes had been committed.”
Ferguson said at the direction of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), police identified and released the passengers, described only as “four adult males,” at the scene.
“The details surrounding the charges are part of an ongoing investigation,” Ferguson said. “Further details cannot be released at this time.”
Perez remained jailed Thursday afternoon in lieu of $12,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.