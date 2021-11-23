South Central Texas residents could see a soggy, cooler and breezy Thanksgiving, according to National Weather Service forecasters.
An approaching storm system and cold front will bring a good chance for rain and a few thunderstorms starting late Wednesday into Thanksgiving morning, with rain chances highest along and east of the I-35 corridor.
“The bulk of (Wednesday) should be dry,” said Aaron Treadway, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels. “The rain chances really start after sunset (Wednesday). They’re going to start with some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the early overnight hours. The best chances are going to be after midnight into Thursday morning, and for New Braunfels, I’d say through mid to late morning is going to be the best rain chances for us.”
After the noon hour, Treadway said the rain would push to the southeast into the state’s coastal plains.
Colder and windy conditions will then prevail behind the front Thanksgiving afternoon and night and into Friday.
Expect a north wind 5 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph Thanksgiving afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Treadway said the area could receive an inch of precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but forecasters do not expect any severe conditions or flash flooding to come with the front.
After a high in the mid-60s on Thanksgiving afternoon, Treadway said temperatures will start dropping behind the front and will fall into the low 40s on Thanksgiving evening.
After a partly sunny Friday with a high temperature reaching into the high 50s, an upper-level disturbance provides another chance for rain on Saturday.
“There’s still a lot of questions in the (forecast) models what’s going to really happen on Saturday and Sunday in terms of when we get another cold front through on Sunday or not,” Treadway said. “But as of right now, there is a 30% chance of hit and miss showers during the day on Saturday.”
The forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday with a high in the upper 50s. After a low in the mid-40s Saturday night, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s on Sunday under partly sunny skies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.