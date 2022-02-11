Comal County health officials added two COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the number of fatalities to 516 since the pandemic arrived in March 2020, while local hospitalizations fell slightly from the previous day.
Officials confirmed the deaths of a New Braunfels man in his 70s on Feb. 9 at a local hospital and a Spring Branch man in his 70s on Jan. 31 at home.
County officials have reported 17 fatalities this month.
On Thursday, 305 deaths were reported statewide, down 14 compared to the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Thursday, 80,310 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
Local hospitalizations fell slightly, with facilities in Comal County caring for 40 patients, down two from the previous day, with nine in intensive care and six on ventilators.
About 75% of those patients were unvaccinated, according to county officials.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 14.5%, down from the previous day’s rate of 15.3%.
On Wednesday, there were at least 8,943 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to state data, down 2,730 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 14.1% of total hospital beds statewide. County health officials reported 226 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the county to 29,042 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
On Thursday, state officials reported 15,598 new cases were reported statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 16,399, a decrease of 15,741 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
According to state data, 63.25% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated.
The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 63.22%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 56.89%.
About 41.9 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots.
So far, 6.1 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment.
Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.