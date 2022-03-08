A man’s attempt at stealing a vehicle from a woman trying to gas up at a local convenience store was foiled after witnesses reported the incident to police, authorities said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels Police Department officers were called to the 7-Eleven Store in the 2500 block of Interstate 35 South northbound frontage lanes around 5:06 p.m. on Friday, March 4.
“We were called there for an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in progress, where the caller stated a male had jumped into a female’s vehicle in trying to take off with it,” Ferguson said.
“The female screamed and then the male exited the vehicle and tried to take off on foot, basically across the street from the 7-Eleven to the Circle K in the 2400 block of Interstate 35 South.”
Ferguson said NBPD officers eventually located the male, Amir Elliott Best-McLeod. He was taken into custody but kept giving officers false identification information up until the time he was booked into the Comal County Jail.
Best-McLeod, 20, of Austin, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice by giving false or fictitious information. He was also charged on a Travis County warrant for failure to respond to a bond increase on a previous charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
He remained jailed under $8,000 bond for the active charges and $10,000 on the outstanding warrant Tuesday afternoon.
