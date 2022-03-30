Members of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation Board on Thursday are expected to consider an expenditure of up to $2.18 million for engineering, design and related professional service and acquisition costs of Union Pacific Railroad property in downtown New Braunfels.
City leaders adopted the South Castell Area Master Plan in 2018 after a two-year-long planning and public engagement process. The plan includes an analysis of the site’s development potential and public feedback on potential solutions. It also forms the basis for an anticipated solicitation of development proposals.
The plan also studied and anticipated the future incorporation of about 3.6 acres of Union Pacific Railroad property into the overall development vision. City officials anticipated that the city or an affiliated entity would ultimately pursue the acquisition of the railroad sites and relocate this industrial use out of the downtown area.
The city has been in negotiations on a memorandum of understanding since early 2020 with Union Pacific to acquire its site in the downtown area. Union Pacific leadership provided their direction to begin discussions with the city to formally enter the memorandum agreement and eventual purchase and sale agreement for the property.
“It’s pretty well known that the city desires to acquire the current Union Pacific Railroad site in downtown New Braunfels,” Jeff Jewell, the city’s economic and community development director, told Comal County commissioners during their meeting on March 17. “As part of this negotiation that’s really been going on for a few years, Union Pacific needs to have a new site. They own property in Comal County that they have identified that they would like to relocate their yard facilities to. They need to undertake preliminary and final design of a new facility. The Economic Development Corporation will be considering an expenditure to reimburse Union Pacific Railroad for that preliminary design and hopefully final design of that new facility in Comal County.”
Since the proposed Union Pacific site at Corbyn Yard sits in Comal County but outside the city limits, the expenditure required the consent of county commissioners. Commissions gave the green light on the expenditure at the March 17 meeting.
Also on Thursday’s agenda, members are expected to consider a project expenditure of up to $550,000 to Texas Tito’s for an expansion project to promote business enterprises that create or retain primary jobs and consider approval of up to $1.5 million to the Headwaters at the Comal for a capital project to construct a facility to house meeting and conference spaces and educational exhibits and improve site visibility and access.
The session begins at 4 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.