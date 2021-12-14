Zachariah Joshua Holm admitted to using and occasionally selling marijuana and other drugs, but denied using them to transport and entice an underage girl into having sex with him, he testified on Tuesday.
Taking the stand in his own defense, Holm tried to explain what happened on the evening of Dec. 30, 2017, when he picked up a 16-year-old girl at her request from a party and wound up at his Spring Branch residence, where they engaged in sex until the next morning.
“I did not know she was drunk,” he told defense attorney Richard Jones. “I didn’t know she was underage,” adding he thought she was at least 19 years old.
On Wednesday Holm, now 28, enters the third day of his trial on charges of trafficking of a child to engage in sexual conduct and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, all first-degree felonies, in Judge Jack Robison’s 207th District Court.
Holm’s arrest warrant and subsequent indictment alleges he picked up the intoxicated girl from a party she was attending and then further supplied her with drugs en route to and at his residence, where he later video recorded having sex with her.
On Tuesday morning the alleged victim and CCSO Det. Frank Cockrell testified to details in the Holm’s arrest warrant, signed Feb. 9, 2018 but not executed until March 12, 2018, the day Holm was transferred to Comal County from the Blanco County Jail, where he was being held for allegedly violating terms of a previous juvenile court conviction.
The Herald-Zeitung is excluding mention of juvenile court actions and testimony, and the ways both relate to Holm’s current trial. The state rested its case Tuesday before Holm entered guilty pleas to charges of indecency with a child involving sexual contact, soliciting sexual performance by a child and possession of child pornography.
After Holm assured Robison and Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary he was made aware of the legal consequences involved with having Robison, not a jury, sentence him on those charges, he took the stand to explain the other four charges, all first-degree felonies. Guilt, innocence and/or sentencing will be decided by a jury of eight women and five men, including alternates.
Time and again Holm denied Assistant District Attorney Jackie Doyer's claims of disparities between his interviews with investigators probing the Dec. 30, 2017 incident and his trial testimony. He said another incident, in which he allegedly assaulted another female in the same fashion days later on Jan. 5, 2018, also involved someone who willingly consented to being driven to his residence.
Holm was firm the latter incident – which prosecutors have not yet pursued to trial – resulted in consensual sex that didn’t involve drugs. Holm also denied Doyer's claim that he gave a false password for a black cell phone deputies found but were unable to retrieve the same evidence contained from a white iPhone seized from his residence with video from the Dec. 30, 2017 incident.
Convictions on the felony charges range from 2 to 10 years (third-degree), 2 to 20 years (second-degree) and 99 years to life (first-degree) in prison. Holm has remained in Comal County Jail since his arrest, and is now under $170,000 bond. Jurors will return to begin deliberating guilt or innocence on the remaining charges at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
