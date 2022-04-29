Comal County's COVID-19 death toll rose to 549 this week, with health officials reporting one death.
County officials did not immediately release any details about the death Friday morning.
State officials reported 15 new deaths on Tuesday, unchanged from the prior week's seven-day average. According to state data, 86,498 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
Local hospitals reported no patients in their care over the seven-day collection period of April 22-28.
On Monday, according to state data, there were at least 800 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, an increase of 37 from the previous week.
COVID-19 patients occupy 1.3% of total hospital beds statewide.
County health officials reported 41 new COVID-19 cases this week, an increase of six from the previous week, bringing the total number in the county to 30,836 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
On Tuesday, officials reported 2,585 new cases statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 2,373, an increase of 223 cases compared with the seven-day average the week before.
According to state data, 64.55% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, lower than the statewide fully vaccinated rate of 65.15%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 58.06%.
Comal County has transitioned from a daily COVID report to a weekly report, but residents wanting daily virus data can find information 24 hours a day on the public health web page at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county's health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story
