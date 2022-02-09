Comal County health officials reported an additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday while the number of new cases fell.
A New Braunfels man in his 70s who died at home on Jan. 31 is the latest reported death, bringing the number of fatalities to 510 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
On Tuesday, 282 deaths were reported statewide, an increase of seven fatalities compared to the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Tuesday, 79,711 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
Hospitals in Comal County reported caring for 37 patients, up one from the previous day and down 34 from a week ago, with eight in intensive care and seven on ventilators.
About 70% of those patients were unvaccinated, according to county officials.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 16.1%, down from the previous day’s rate of 16.3%.
On Monday, according to state data, there were at least 9,529 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, down 2,627 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 15.5% of total hospital beds statewide.
County health officials added 133 new COVID-19 cases to its count, bringing the total number in the county to 28,816 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
On Tuesday, state officials reported 11,753 new cases were reported statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 20,067, a decrease of 13,740 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago. According to state data, 63.19% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 63.17%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 56.85%.
About 41.8 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 6 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
HealthIV is partnering with Oak Hill Pharmacy to provide drive-thru testing in the parking lot of Tree of Life Church at 5513 IH 35 S. in New Braunfels every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or while supplies last.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
