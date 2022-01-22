I feel something now that I haven’t felt in almost two years.
Optimism.
That may seem strange with some of the long lines we’ve seen at testing centers over the last few weeks and with case numbers still climbing.
But with the omicron variant, fewer people infected are likely to end up in the hospital or dead, so this wave isn’t tracking with what we’ve seen previously.
Don’t get me wrong. It’s not great.
There were 63 COVID patients in local hospitals on Friday, a number that has been in the single digits as waves have ebbed, and people are still dying.
We all know that the vast majority of those people are unvaccinated, but I’ve given up trying to convince the holdouts with math and science.
The notion that people with advanced degrees who spend decades studying this subject can be disregarded by a guy who didn’t pay attention in health class but watched a YouTube video is just where we are as a country.
I can’t change that.
But between vaccinations, boosters, people infected with this less dangerous variant — and many with some combination of all of those things — we’re likely to reach a point in the not too distant future where the numbers just drop because the virus has no place to go.
That would be great news toward a return to something more normal, and many experts see it as the likely off-ramp from pandemic to endemic — where COVID becomes more like influenza.
The bad news is that more people are still likely to end up in the hospital or dead as we navigate to that place — with most of those entirely avoidable.
I think a lot of us are doing what we can to mitigate being the cause of that. I’m still wearing my KN95 mask inside stores and other public spaces and I’m not alone in that.
I’m vaccinated and boosted — meaning I’m less likely to get it, thus less likely to spread it, and far less likely to end up in the hospital or dead because of it.
I view it like a bulletproof vest. Yeah, I can still get shot, but I’m far better protected with it than without.
If you’ve already had COVID and recovered, the shots are extra protection — and who doesn’t want extra protection?
So, yes, I have a very real sense of optimism about COVID-19 right now.
I understand the pandemic isn’t over and that people should absolutely still get vaccinated, boosted, and take masking and other precautions seriously.
But I see a possible end for the first time since it became clear that we weren’t going to be able to entirely vaccinate our way out of this hole.
And while I understand that things can change in a hurry, that some new variant could come along that sidesteps immunities and ends up spreading as quickly as omicron with the severity of delta, I’m not going to keep hope locked in Pandora’s Box after everything else awful has escaped.
While New Braunfels has felt more like New Braunfels over the last year as delta’s wave dropped and before omicron surged, I am craving that sense of normalcy that hasn’t been seen since March of 2020.
We are all tired of the pandemic. We all want it to end.
And now, in the distance, we can see that it might just be possible.
So I’m going to keep my optimism — and my mask handy.
Chris Lykins is the executive editor of the Herald-Zeitung.
