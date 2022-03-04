City staffers are now accepting applications for positions on city boards and commissions with spring appointments.
Applications are due by March 31. Appointments under the spring term will end May 31 each year, with the new appointment beginning on June 1.
The city is accepting applications for seats on the Airport Advisory Board, Arts Commission, Downtown Board, Ethics Commission, Heritage Commission, Historic Landmark Commission, Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, Planning Commission, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ No. 1) — Creekside, Traffic and Transportation Advisory Board, Watershed Advisory Committee, Zoning Board of Adjustment and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ No. 3) — Downtown New Braunfels.
No positions are open on the Central Texas Technology Center Advisory Board and the Construction Board, but the city is accepting applications for potential unexpired terms.
The online application process gives potential applicants an easy way to fill out a short application and upload needed information, including resumes and cover letters.
To apply, visit the City Boards and Commissions Application section of the city website at http://www.nbtexas.org/apply.
Some boards and commissions have different eligibility requirements, so each application will be reviewed to ensure those are met.
Those appointed to serve on a board or commission will then be required to complete one hour of training on the Texas Open Meetings Act.
For a detailed description about each committee, including potential eligibility requirements, visit www.nbtexas.org/boardscommissions.
