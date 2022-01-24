For the first time since 2014, a newcomer could lead the New Braunfels Fire Department.
City Manager Robert Camareno said 34 hopefuls from 11 states have applied to succeed former Chief Patrick O’Connell, who resigned from the top job in September. Interim Fire Chief Mike Wehman confirmed he wasn’t among them, and the city’s not saying if anyone from the 140-member NBFD has applied.
“The city is not releasing any other details about the candidates that have applied for fire chief,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator.
When named interim chief five months ago, Wehman hinted he might be sitting out the process. “We’re just waiting to see who the next chief will be to lead us into the future,” he said on Monday.
O’Connell resigned Sept. 20 after a little more than two years since succeeding Kenneth Jacks, who spent 27 years with the Richardson Fire Department before being named chief in December 2014.
O’Connell, an assistant fire chief under Jacks, served as interim chief following Jacks’ retirement in May 2019. Along with 60 applicants for the top job, he was among six semifinalists and one of two finalists before he was tapped to succeed Jacks on Sept. 14, 2019. He was confirmed by city council nine days later.
The city posted the opening on Dec. 15 and closed applications on Sunday, Jan. 16. Keller-based Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm that aided last year’s search for a police chief is involved in the city’s latest search.
Keith Lane from Haltom City spent six months as interim NBPD chief before he was named as Tom Wibert’s permanent successor from 62 applicants, a host of semifinalists and four finalists semifinalists late last spring.
Camareno said the current search will almost mirror that process.
“The selection of semifinalists should be completed this week and the goal is to narrow that down to a list of finalists by mid-February,” Camareno said. “We’ll then hold interviews in early March.”
Camareno said the city’s search will again see selected applicants complete a series of “tasks” that test their abilities for the job. According to the city, the fire chief, in conjunction with department command staff, performs departmental administrative activities that include budget development and oversight, policy analysis, project management and strategic planning.
The chief also supervises recruitment, testing, hiring, performance evaluation, employee recognition and development under the guidelines of Texas Civil Service laws.
Under civil service rules, the city’s governing body – the city council – must confirm Camareno’s recommendation, which will come after a process that has several weeks remaining.
Wehman, 56, joined the NBFD in 1997. He said he’s been busy guiding the department through the personnel woes caused by the latest COCVID surge, and early Monday has three firefighters suffer minor injuries after their fire truck was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 35.
“I didn’t apply because I think the next chief should be someone with a longer timespan to (serve) in the position than I have,” he said. “We didn’t hire another assistant chief because I’ve continued those duties in addition to being interim chief.”
Camareno said once the semifinalists are vetted and the finalists selected, they will tour the city and attend two meet-and-greets during several days of interviews. They will also tour new two new fire facilities funded through the city’s 2019 bond – Fire Station No. 2, a 15,000-square foot facility on Water Lane that will replace the old station on Loop 337, and Fire Station No. 3, a 12,000-square foot facility on Hanz Drive.
Camareno said the finalists will interview with three panels comprised of fire department members and city leadership team members. Ferguson said the position of fire chief with the city of New Braunfels pays between $107,346 and $182,489 annually.
