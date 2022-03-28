A 21-year-old New Braunfels man staged an hours-long crime spree that included a home burglary and several stolen and damaged vehicles, before getting a beating in Buc-ee’s parking lot that led to his capture, police said Monday.
“When we got there, the suspect was injured on the ground but was taken into custody,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, who needed nearly an hour to explain all of the incidents involving the suspect between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Ferguson said police were called to Buc-ee’s, in the 2400 block of Interstate 35 North, for a theft report around 2:24 a.m. Sunday. He said at the time, police were investigating a burglary and car theft at a home in the 100 block of Conception Avenue.
Ferguson said sometime after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the suspect had burglarized the home and taken the keys to a 2016 Nissan. Hours later, the stolen vehicle was found damaged at Buc-ee’s.
Ferguson said the suspect noticed a vacant 2021 Mazda left running in the parking lot and took off with the car, but he failed to disengage the automatic brake that disabled only after it traveled a few feet.
Ferguson said the suspect went inside the store, and was in the process of leaving without paying for two bottles of 5-Hour Energy and a soft drink when he encountered a 58-year-old man from Balch Springs.
Both men tussled over the older man’s keys, which included those to his 2021 Chevy pickup parked at an outside gas pump. The suspect managed to wiggle away with the keys, got inside the truck and attempted to drive away, authorities said.
Having none of that, the would-be victim chased the suspect and entered through the passenger side door, Ferguson said. Both men fought inside the truck, which soon backed into a 2000 Dodge Durango over the curb bordering the store.
Ferguson said the suspect tried to flee on foot but was tackled by the man, who held him until police arrived, Ferguson said.
Ferguson said New Braunfels Fire and EMS attended to the suspect, Austin Graham Neely, 21, of New Braunfels, who was taken to Resolute Hospital and treated for injuries from the fight.
None of the other victims or witnesses — owners of the other vehicles or occupants of the residence burglarized by the suspect — were injured, he said.
Ferguson said Neely was taken from the hospital to police headquarters, where he got into another scuffle with investigating officers, including a detective, who wasn’t seriously injured.
Neely was booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with burglary of a habitation, three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, robbery, and assault of a peace officer. He remained in the county lockup Monday under $45,000 bond.
