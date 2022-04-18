Kyle Biedermann was relaxed and grinning from ear to ear Monday night before viewing the latest barbs tossed between the two candidates looking to follow him as Texas House District 73 representative.
The outgoing three-term Republican incumbent from Fredericksburg said he was happy to be only one of the more than 300 spectators turning out to see Barron Casteel and Carrie Isaac face off in an hour-long debate hosted by New Braunfels Conservatives at Creekside’s Village Venue ahead of the May 24 Republican runoff. The winner there will face Democratic nominee Justin Calhoun in November.
The expected fireworks between Casteel and Isaac were few — and mostly limited to a few partisan outcries from an audience that debate coordinator and former San Marcos Mayor Susan Narvaiz said resembled split seating at a wedding.
“One side came for the bride and the other the groom. But we’re all friends, we’re all Texans and we’re all Americans,” she said, asking them to respect both candidates through their behavior.
There were few slips, as order was kept by moderator Steve Ray, a long-time party operative from Corpus Christi brought in to neutralize proceedings during the event, which consisted of questions submitted by the candidates, NBC board and audience members, with questions selected by Ray and fielded by both candidates before their closing statements.
Most of the queries focused on stances both candidates essentially agreed on, but to varying degrees: border security, reduced property taxes, more public school funding with the freedom of school choice, pro-life and other issues dear to conservatives. It included responses to allegations made against both candidates.
Isaac defended compensation she received while serving as an executive director of a private non-profit. Casteel denied he pocketed contributions from the American Federation of Teachers, among many teachers’ organizations donating to his campaign.
Casteel said he accepted the AFT’s endorsement but asked that it and the organization’s $21,000 campaign contribution be rescinded after reading its comprehensive platform. Isaac denied accusations her residency in District 73 was temporary and that she resided there long before Biedermann’s base of Kendall and Gillespie counties were redistricted out and replaced by all of Comal and western Hays County before he announced against a fourth term last fall.
In the March 1 primary Casteel, New Braunfels mayor from 2014-20, topped Issac of Dripping Springs by 241 votes, with former New Braunfels City Council Member George Green, finishing third.
Both held their own Monday and closed by mentioning key supporters, which included Texas Governor Greg Abbott for Casteel, and Biedermann, Green and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for Isaac.
For more, visit the club website, newbraunfelsconservatives.com.
For more coverage of the event, look for Wednesday’s edition of the Herald-Zeitung.
