The University Interscholastic League’s biennial shakeup arrived Thursday morning with the announcement of its 2022-24 reclassification and realignment for football, volleyball and basketball districts across the state of Texas.
The results featured little change for Class 6A New Braunfels High School, which will remain in District 27-6A during the 2022-23 school year alongside Steele, Judson, East Central, San Marcos and Clemens. That cast of characters is very familiar to Unicorn fans, as San Marcos is the only newcomer of the group.
Former 27-6A member Smithson Valley dropped to Class 5A and will compete alongside fellow Comal ISD school Canyon in the new-look District 12-5A-I for football against a difficult field that features Boerne Champion, Hays, Lehman, MacArthur, Wagner and Seguin. Wagner followed Smithson Valley from 27-6A after dropping out of the UIL’s largest classification.
For basketball and volleyball seasons, the Rangers and Cougars will be a part of District 26-5A with Champion, Pieper, Kerrville Tivy, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, Wagner and Seguin.
Pieper, Comal ISD’s newest school, with compete in District 12-5A-II for football against a field that includes Bastrop, Cedar Creek, Kerrville Tivy, Liberty Hill, Lockhart and Veterans Memorial.
In Class 4A, Canyon Lake is set to compete in District 13-4A-I for football, as will Davenport, which made its varsity debut in 2021 and went 6-4 against an independent schedule. The Hawks and Wolves will face off against the likes of Burnet, Lampasas, Marble Falls and Taylor on the gridiron.
For volleyball and basketball, both Canyon Lake and Davenport will be a part of District 27-4A alongside Bandera, Boerne, Fredericksburg, Navarro and Wimberley.
The UIL’s cutoff enrollment numbers for Class 6A are 2,225 and above, with 5A’s numbers set at 1,300 to 2,224 students and 4A’s at 545 to 1,299 students. The largest 6A school in the state is Allen with an enrollment of 7,102, while McAllen is the biggest 5A school in Texas with an enrollment of 2,222. At 4A, Wichita Falls is the largest with 1,299 students, edging out Boerne (1,288).
New districts for other sports and band, choir and academics will be released at a later date by the UIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.