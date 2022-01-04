The city of New Braunfels will continue its redistricting process this week to reconfigure the six single-member districts for city council representation, with council members reviewing draft maps and population-demographic tables.
Council members are expected to hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of a reapportionment plan ordinance at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., that will either include Draft Map A or Draft Map B.
The city’s 10-member redistricting committee last month recommended Draft Map B to the council.
Data from the 2020 Census of the community’s changing demographics have been used to redraw local, state and national voting districts. They will determine control of both houses of the U.S. Congress, Texas Legislature, as well as city and county governments beginning with the 2022 elections.
Redistricting is prompted by the need to satisfy the legal principle of “one person-one vote,” a requirement stemming from the United States Constitution.
It requires that members of an elected body who are elected from single-member districts have districts that are of substantially equal population.
According to Rezzin Pullum, an associate attorney with the Austin-based Bojorquez Law Firm, who is consulting the city on the redistricting process, goals include giving each city council district roughly 15,062 residents while ensuring that minority voting rights are protected.
An exact equality of population is not required, according to Pullum. Still, a total maximum deviation of no more than 10% in total population between the most heavily populated and the least populated council member districts should be achieved based on the most recent census to complete what Pullum described as a legally sound redistricting plan.
The draft maps, with all district boundaries redrawn, would accomplish those goals. Draft Map A would maintain a population deviation of 1.33%, while Draft Map B would have a deviation of 3.6%. According to Pullum, neither map indicates any “substantial retrogression” in minority voting power.
According to the 2020 Census, New Braunfels’ population is 90,370, increasing about 56.5% from the 2010 count of 57,740.
Pullum had told committee members that he was “very confident that (map B) meets all of the legal criteria.”
The draft maps, as well as population and demographic tables, are available on the city’s website for public review at www.nbtexas.org/redistricting. The city also posted the redistricting information on its Facebook social media page.
