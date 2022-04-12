New Braunfels Utilities customers can now help support the utility’s conservation legacy project, the Headwater at the Comal, by “rounding up” their bill each month.
NBU customers can voluntarily opt-in and enroll in the program to have their monthly utility bill rounded up to the next whole dollar, with the difference donated to the Headwaters at the Comal.
Monthly donations per account will be between one and 99 cents, with yearly donations not exceeding $11.88.
For example, suppose the utility bill is $81.48. In that case, it will automatically round up to $82, and the remaining 52 cents will be donated to the program.
“Customers can begin enrolling in the program now,” said Pamela Quidley, NBU’s communications and external affairs manager. “Those who opt-in will see their first donation reflected on their May 2022 statement. The ‘opt-in’ to NBU’s round-up program will be reflected on the bill after the NBU utility charges and before the city services charges.”
To learn more about enrolling in the program, visit nbutexas.com/round-up, or call 830-629-8400, and an NBU customer service representative can assist.
NBU established the Headwaters at the Comal non-profit organization in 2017 to transform the 16-acre site from an old utility and facilities property that sits at the headwaters of the Comal River into an education and community center.
More information about the Headwaters at the Comal can be found at https://headwatersatthecomal.org.
