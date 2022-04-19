The Crisis Center of Comal County sent out a request for aid in the wake of last week’s devastating fire that destroyed supplies and shuttered its family shelter.
The community has answered.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Julie Strentzsch, the Crisis Center of Comal County’s CEO. “They’ve met all of the basic needs of our clients. We asked them and they’re everywhere and they have been so generous that we now have to find a storage place to put this stuff in so we manage it and get it out to the people who need it.”
Over the last several days people in the community have rallied together over social media challenging people to make donations to the organization. Now piles of boxes containing everything from shampoo to toothbrushes line a hallway inside the center’s administrative office waiting to be sorted.
The team at the center was also able to salvage some of the clothes left behind in the fire and have begun to receive laundry detergent, which can be used to wash it.
In the meantime the center is in need of storage bins to help organize the supplies and are also asking for volunteers to help them sort through the donations so that they can be moved into storage units.
Since 1986 the Crisis Center of Comal County, formerly the Comal County Women’s Center, has been providing crucial services to those who are experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault. The nonprofit agency later evolved and began offering a safe haven for the victims, their families and their pets.
“When people have to leave their abuser, sometimes they also have to leave their families and pets behind, and that makes it really hard for them to say no to their abuser and yes to their freedom,” Strentzsch said.
The center has also served victims who have suffered trauma by offering support services such as counseling, case management and sexual assault nurse examiner services — all of which will continue operating along with their 24/7 crisis hotline at this time.
Given the nature of the people the crisis center serves and the circumstances for what brought them there, the addition of the fire has made the journey to healing all the more challenging, according to Strentzsch.
“It’s a trauma,” she said. “They were just getting to the place where they were feeling safe and then a fire erupts and they’re moved again. It adds trauma on top of trauma, which makes it harder to heal.”
The fire is still undergoing a thorough investigation by the fire department and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
As of right now the insurance agency is still assessing the damage from the fire to figure out what can be done to financially assist with the coverage of the building.
Currently the staff are looking for a short-term place to house everyone in need. There have also been efforts made to use an additional recently built building, to set up a space for their hotline call center and a few other services.
“For anything around housing we have to find another location to house and so we’re just kind of throwing things up in the air and trying to see what sticks,” Strentzsch said. “We feel like it’s probably at least a four to six weeks process before we figure out where we can go next.”
Right now the crisis center is in need of large plastic storage bins, which can be dropped off at the center’s administrative office at 1528 E. Common St. Suite 6.
Donations will be received Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a complete list of items being requested and to sign up to volunteer please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4EAFA82CA3F5C61-items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.