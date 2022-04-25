Officials with the city of New Braunfels and Union Pacific Railroad are encouraging drivers to avoid the area where the railroad tracks cross San Antonio Street or expect delays and detoured routes on Tuesday.
Union Pacific Railroad on Monday notified city officials that they had discovered a failure underneath the railroad tracks at the San Antonio Street crossing.
In order to perform emergency repairs to the crossing, according to David Ferguson, the city’s media and communications coordinator, Union Pacific will temporarily close San Antonio Street on Tuesday, forcing detours on either side of the crossing.
“While this is a Union Pacific project, the city of New Braunfels is handling the barricades and detours, with traffic being redirected at Academy Street on the Walnut Avenue side of the closure and at Castell Avenue on the Main Plaza side of the closure,” Ferguson said.
The repairs are expected to last from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, weather and other factors permitting.
