After the New Braunfels Newcomers Club monthly meeting on Feb. 1 at McKenna Events Center, members Bill Hoverter and Pam Hoverter (1st vice president), and Jan (secretary) and Ernie (president) Simon discussed upcoming events for the group. Members get together to learn more about New Braunfels and contribute to the community through service projects. The club offers a wide range of activities, including everything from a visit to the Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo to wining and dining at area restaurants, wineries and breweries.