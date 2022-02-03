For members of the New Braunfels Newcomers Club, the word “newcomer” is all relative.
“Well, we’ve had some members who have been in the club for the past 20 years,” said Ernie Simon, club president. “We also have a member from Wales. He stops in when he is here.”
For Ernie and his wife, Jan, club secretary, the club is really about being of, about and in the community.
“We came here three and a half years ago from Missouri to get away from the cold weather,” Jan explained. “This is one of the best ways to get to know the community.”
The couple wanted to learn all they could about New Braunfels and give back where they live.
Bill and Pam Horverter joined the club 18 years ago for the same reason.
“Because of his (Bill’s) job in sales, we moved all across the country, so everywhere we moved, we would look for a newcomers club. They are wonderful,” Pam explained.
She currently serves as the club’s 1st vice president.
They were members of a club in Puerto Rico and also in Arizona and California. Herald-Zeitung that being chosen for this tremendous unsolicited gift is validating the life-changing work the organization has undertaken over the last 29 years.
“The timing could not be more important due to the innumerable challenges our site coordinators and our administration and board have faced in the last few years,” Douglas said. “Kudos to the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for the idea of starting Communities In Schools so many years ago because we have definitely found our home here. We know that our services are so needed in our schools. It’s been a great partnership to work with community members, churches, non-profit organizations and foundations who donate money to us to be able to provide the truly amazing services that our staff provides to students in all grade levels and even after high school. This is a great opportunity.”
Douglas added that this investment would deeply strengthen the organization’s foundation for some of its most vital work.
The organization’s board will determine how the gift will be used to ensure its programs’ long-term sustainability and strength for years to come.
According to Douglas, the mission of Communities In Schools is to surround students with a community of support and empower them to stay in school and achieve in life.
For many students, the impact goes far beyond educational challenges. They are experiencing a lack of food, access to medical care, anxiety, fear, basic needs and a lack of hope.
And the crisis is also taking a toll on students’ mental health, she said.
The organization’s school-based staff works inside schools and establishes one-on-one relationships with students to help them navigate issues and move beyond barriers in the classroom, at home and in the community.
The organization coordinates with schools and local service providers to meet the needs of students and families, as well as to provide critical resources, like food, housing, healthcare, counseling and access to remote technology so students and educators can focus on academics.
According to the organization, more than 40,000 students this year will experience the impact of Communities In Schools programs on 59 school campuses in seven school districts — Comal ISD, New Braunfels ISD, Luling ISD, Marion ISD, Nixon-Smiley ISD, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD and Seguin ISD.
Douglas said the critical needs demanding this growth have led to additional challenges and a more significant need for increased funding.
“This donation does not mean we do not need the continued support from our community,” she said. “We most definitely do.”
For more information, visit www.cis-sct.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
