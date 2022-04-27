It’s going to cost a bit more for those who purchase season passes to swim at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex in New Braunfels.
City council members on Monday approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending Landa Park swimming pool fees, increasing season pass rates by about 20% for the 2022 swim season.
Season passes were last increased by $5 in 2014. Daily admittance fees are unchanged.
The new fees for resident season swimming passes are $36 for children ages 3 to 12, $66 for adults, $36 for senior citizens ages 60 and over and $126 for a family season swim pass, which includes a maximum of four family members.
Fees for non-resident season swimming passes are $47 for children, $89 for adults, $47 for senior citizens and $164 for a family season swim pass.
Resident swim team passes are $20, $54 for an adult swim team upgrade, ages 18 to 59, $30 for a child swim team upgrade, ages 17 and under, and $30 for a senior swim team upgrade, ages 60 and over.
Non-resident swim team passes are $27, $70 for an passes are $27, $70 for an adult swim team upgrade ages 18 to 59, $39 for a child swim team upgrade and $39 for a senior swim team upgrade. A swim team upgrade allows a swim team member to use the swim team pass for entry into the Aquatic Complex, the same as a season swim pass.
Not all residents were happy with the proposed increase in fees. Resident Timothy Davis asked council members to reconsider the increase in fees for New Braunfels residents since they already pay city taxes.
“So, this is an area where the citizens of this town, I don’t think, need to pay any more money to access our pool,” Davis said. “This is our pool. This is like our (homeowners association) pool. We all pay into this already.”
Stacey Dicke, the city’s parks and recreation director, explained to council members that since season pass rates were last increased eight years ago, general operating expenses for the facility have increased by about 35%.
She added that the city had experienced difficulty hiring seasonal workers to support park and recreation facilities and amenities.
“It’s been a tough year for hiring seasonal employees — lifeguards, day camp, park rangers,” Dicke said.
The staffing shortage prompted the city to expand hiring for lifeguards to include 15-year-olds and offer financial incentives to draw more applicants.
The city will host an On-The-Spot Hiring Event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex in order to interview and hire for 50 vacant lifeguard positions.
The event is also open to anyone wanting to apply for camp counselor and park ranger positions.
According to Dicke, increasing season swim pass rates could generate up to $6,000 this fiscal year. The city operates the swimming pool for the public from May to September annually.
An item that would establish the initial membership of the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 3 Board was pulled from the agenda by city staffers for consideration at a future meeting. Council member James Blakey was absent from the meeting.
In other action
Amended the Interlocal Agreement with the Alamo Area Council of Governments for demand response transit services.
Postponed until May 9 the first reading of a proposed rezoning of about 19.96 acres at 1251 Sleepy Hollow Lane, from “R-2” Single-family and Two-family District to “C-4A” Resort Commercial District.
Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a residential structure in the “C-1” Local Business District at 534 Nowotny Lane.
Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a residential structure in the “C-3” Commercial District at 240 W. Merriweather St.
Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a duplex in the “C-2” General Business District at 123 S. Academy Avenue.
Approved the first reading a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a duplex in the “R-3” Multifamily District at 1123 West Coll St.
Approved an advanced funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for the project development and construction of intersection improvements on Barbarosa Road at Farm-to-Market Road 1101.
Approved a settlement agreement related to the lawsuit J3Company, LLC v. City of New Braunfels, pending in the 198th District Court, Kerr County.
Approved a $208,372 purchase from Vanguard Truck Center for a heavy equipment grapple truck for the Solid Waste Division and declared the replaced vehicle as surplus.
Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Houston High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area to facilitate sharing data in an effort to promote and improve the data sharing capabilities of member agencies and the License Plate Reader Database.
Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding Youth Program Standards of Care, which provides basic child care regulations for day camp activities operated by the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department.
Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance granting rehabilitation tax relief for a five-year period for the property at 1072 Church Hill Dr., a locally designated historic landmark known as the Eickenroht House.
