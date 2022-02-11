On Friday, four-dozen Comal County voting machines were in the main elections office, tested and ready for deliveries to polling locations ahead of the early voting period.
“We’ll be delivering the equipment tomorrow for early voting to start on Monday,” said Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua, who added each of the half-dozen locations will have eight electronic voting machines and one scanner used to convert votes into paper ballots.
Hart InterCivic’s Verity Duo system will be new this election cycle. It converts votes from touch screens onto paper to create records stored for recounts or audits. Voters cast ballots as usual, but now must also feed their selections into a scanner that reads their choices.
“The user interface is the same, the only difference is the paper element,” a Hart representative said during a county demonstration of the new setup last summer. “It may add a little time just because it’s new. It will be a new process for the poll workers and a new process for the voter.”
The state reimbursed Comal County for the $1.6 million spent on scanners and rolls of specialized paper. Jaqua expects the new system to get plenty of use during the early voting period that runs through Friday, Feb. 25, excepting Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 21, and on Election Day, Tuesday, March 1.
The county will have about 300 workers at the six early voting sites and 25 countywide polling sites on Election Day.
Many will be on the lookout to make sure voters’ selections reach the scanners instead of leaving with voters themselves.
The system is not accessible or connected to the Internet, can never reveal voter selections or their personal data, and protected against outside hacking, officials said.
Voters get three chances to cast successful ballots.
Those unsuccessful after the third try can cast provisional ballots that will be counted and recorded.
COVID-19 protective measures
Jaqua said all polling sites will be COVID-19 protected throughout balloting, with measures in place to maintain enforce proper social distancing between individuals and voting machines.
There will be Plexiglas screens at voting check-in and other locations requiring face-to-face contact and sanitizing of all voting machines and equipment after each use.
This week Jaqua said there are 124,414 registered voters in Comal County.
For the March 1 primary, the last day ABBMs will be accepted is Friday, Feb. 18. Those with questions should contact the Comal County Elections Office at 221-1352 or votecomal.com.
Mail-in rejections
Comal County is still seeing a high percentage of ballots being rejected due to the new rules outlined in Senate Bill 1, which transformed the state elections processes on how ballots are created, distributed and counted.
Jaqua didn’t have a total number for those who filled out applications for ballots by mail, or ABBMs, but said the county has rejected about 300 — mostly from those failing to indicate their party preference — Democrats and Republicans have separate primaries — or correctly stating their driver’s license or state ID number or the last four digits of their social security number.
Counties are required to match either number against information contained in voter files before approving mail-in ballots.
