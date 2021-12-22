Children on Christmas Eve should prepare to hear on the roof “the prancing and pawing of each little hoof.”
The North Pole’s official veterinarian has given Santa’s reindeer the green light for the upcoming Christmas Eve flight following a health checkup.
Dr. Jose Arce, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, visited the North Pole earlier this month to ensure that Santa’s team of nine — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph — were up to date on their vaccinations and paperwork, free of illness and injury and healthy enough to make their annual trek around the globe.
“After a full examination and review of their medical records, I’m pleased to say that Santa’s reindeer are healthy, in great shape and ready to fly on Christmas Eve,” Arce said.
The reindeer’s annual exam includes a health check about a month before their Christmas Eve flight to make sure they’re healthy and not showing any signs of disease, such as brucellosis, tuberculosis or chronic wasting disease, that can affect their ability to fly or make other animals sick.
“It’s important that we make sure the reindeer aren’t harboring any diseases that they could then potentially spread to animals in other parts of the world,” Arce said. “At the same time, making sure they’re healthy also means that they’re less likely to catch any diseases themselves on that long flight around the globe.”
In addition to presents for children around the world, Santa is required to bring with him an official “North Pole Certificate of Animal Export” that allows him to freely cross borders and ensure health officials that his reindeer pose no threat to animal or public health.
“Without my reindeer, there simply would be no Christmas,” Santa said in a statement. “Proper veterinary care ensures that year in and year out, my team and I can safely deliver presents to boys and girls around the world. Dr. Arce has definitely earned his place on my’ nice list’ this year.”
Arce will make a follow-up trip to the North Pole on Christmas Eve to provide a final pre-flight checkup and inspect the reindeer upon their return on Christmas morning.
