Comal County health officials reported two COVID-19 fatalities this week, while local hospital usage fell into the single digits.
Health officials confirmed the deaths of two Canyon Lake residents, a man in his 40s on Nov. 7 at a local hospital and a woman in her 50s on Oct. 14 at a hospital in San Antonio, bringing the county’s fatality count to 457 since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
As of Tuesday, 70,862 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas, according to state data.
The county reported 136 new cases this week, down 36 from the prior week, to bring the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 19,798.
Comal County’s hospitals reported caring for seven COVID-19 patients on Friday, down five from a week ago, with two in intensive care and none on ventilators. According to county health officials, about 65% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 2.9% on Friday.
According to state data, 66.87% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot as of Friday, with 59.24% of those fully vaccinated. Neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, sits at 59.77% and 53.19%, respectively.
The statewide rates, respectively, stand at 66.84% and 57.98%.
A total of 34.2 million doses have been administered, including booster shots. So far, 1,886,350 people have received booster shots.
The percentage of fully vaccinated was previously calculated on the number of residents who are 12 years of age or older. However, the percentage now includes residents five years and older, which brought down the percentage.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone 5 years and older by appointment. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
For more information about the pediatric dosage and what to expect after the vaccine, including possible side effects, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to eligible residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
Public health officials said call volume is heavy at this time and ask for patience when making a call to schedule an appointment.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder where you can search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
