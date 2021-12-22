A New Braunfels local felt devastated when she watched her hometown in Kentucky get ravaged by a deadly tornado that left more than 75 dead.
There was little to no cell service, and so April Bruce was scrambling to find out if her family was hurt.
“The first thing I did was make sure if my family was OK and fortunately everybody in my immediate family was not affected,” Bruce said. “It hit on a Friday evening and I didn’t really find out until early Saturday morning.”
Her aunt had some damage to her home but had stayed at a friend’s house.
Bruce was born and raised in Hopkins County, a western county in Kentucky which was severely impacted by the tornado.
She decided to pull the local community together here to help people miles away through donation drives in New Braunfels, Victoria, Boerne, Bulverde and San Antonio.
A New Braunfels Noon Lions Club member, she had the club and veterans, local food banks and other organizations and businesses set up donation stations or donate items such as food and emergency equipment.
Items suggested include tarps, hammers, over-the-counter medicines, headlamps, flashlights, toiletries, baby/mother items, pet care, feminine hygiene products and bottled water.
Bruce’s employer IBTX Insurance is accepting donations at its office in Bulverde.
People can drop off
donations at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7110 and American Legion Walton F Hoffman Memorial Post 179.
“It’s fantastic to have an opportunity to do something to help out the people who have been so badly impacted by these natural disasters,” Noon Lions Club “lion tamer” Kurt Andersen-Vie said. “And it’s nice to be able to get various parts of the New Braunfels community involved in a disaster relief effort, everybody is so willing to go the extra mile to find ways to contribute.”
Bruce also partnered with nonprofit Promised Land Outdoors to set up a monetary donation system.
The San Antonio Food Bank is also accepting monetary donations through its “Kindness 4 Kentucky” fundraiser to raise funds to rebuild.
Besides Hopkins County, Mayfield in Graves County will also receive donations.
Several workers died when the tornado hit Mayfield Consumer Products factory, which makes candles.
American Legion Walton F Hoffman Memorial Post 179 commander, Don Ingram, said helping Kentucky falls in line with the organization’s principles.
“I think that it fits perfectly in with the American Legion mentality which is really to help our communities,” Ingram said. “Our motto is “For god and country” and if our country is hurting the American Legion steps in and does what we can. I think this is a fantastic opportunity for the American Legion to show exactly who we are.”
